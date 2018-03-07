CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 3.07.18

Memphis: ( 18-45, 5-25 on the road) At Bulls: ( 21-42, 14-18 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King 7PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 6:45 CT pre.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 16ppg. Memphis: Gasol: 17 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7. Memphis: Gasol: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Memphis: Gasol: 4



CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Bulls Head Coach Fred Hoiberg was extremely upset with his ballclub following their dismal defeat to Boston, so here we are 48 hours later and we'll see how the Bulls respond after some soul searching. The Bulls have been a hard working, supreme effort team all season, so Monday's performance was less than acceptable . There are plenty of high character players in the Bulls locker room and my take is they'll respond and come out with a different approach tonight.

What can I tell you about Memphis ? If you're attending the game or catching the it on radio/TV, my advice is you buy a program or go online and take a long hard look at the Grizz roster and get to know Chicago's very own Myke Henry ( Orr/DePaul) , Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Ivan Rabb, Kobi Simmons, etc. The Grizzlies are banged up. It started with Mike Conley and in no particular order : Tyreke Evans, Andrew Harrison, Mario Chalmers, should I keep going? These young players are now being given an opportunity to play at the highest level and yes, mistakes will be made, but Memphis, like the Bulls, are learning a lot about their roster in the process.

Memphis has dropped 14 straight games and post the worst record in the NBA at 18-45, 5-25 on the road.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Houston 122 OKC 112- The Rockets won their 16th straight game. How about this stat; when Harden, Paul and Capela all play in the same game ,Houston is 33-1. Wowza.

Anthony Davis hurt his ribs but managed to score 19 third quarter points and finished with 41 as the Pelicans won their ninth straight 121-116 against LAC.

Portland won its eighth straight game pounding the Knicks 111-87. NY has lost 13 of its last 14 games. Lillard is playing on a different planet as he drained eight threes.

Golden State is 6-0 since the break after a 114-101 win over the Nets.

I hope Dirk never retires. He buried five -three point field goals as Dallas won a game! Mavs 118 Denver 107.

Raptors 106 Atlanta 90. Toronto outscored the Hawks 30-13 in the 4th quarter. The Raps second unit is among the best in the NBA. The Raps have won five in a row, 12 of 13.

Philadelphia 128 Charlotte 114. The 76ers shot a sizzling 57% from the field , 48% from three point range and 80% from the foul line. The Hornets playoff hopes have taken a serious hit over the past week.

Washington 117 Miami 113 OT. The Wizards need a win and they got one. The two teams play again Saturday in Miami.