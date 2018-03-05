Chuck's Daily Check In 3.05.18

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Boston (44-20, 21-9 on the road) at Bulls (21-41, 14-17 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King - 7PM tipoff

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul - 6:45CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 17 ppg. Celtics: Irving: 24ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7 Celtics: Horford 7

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 5 Celtics: Irving: 5

SERIES: Tied 1-1.

December 11, 2017 in Chicago: The Bulls jumped on Boston and came away with a 108-85 win. Bobby Portis scored 23 points.

December 23, 2017 in Boston: Celtics 117 Bulls 92. Kyrie Irving with 25. Daniel Theis with a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY:

The Bulls will feature Bobby Portis as your starting center in tonight’s game. For Portis, this will be his second start of the season and his 19th career in a three year period.

Boston is come off a painful road loss to Houston where they squandered a lead late in the fourth quarter. The Celtics are currently the second seed in the East trailing Toronto by two games.

I’ll say this. I would hate to play a game seven on the road in Toronto against this year’s Raptors’ ball club. Is it make or break if Boston doesn’t win the top seed? No. However, do I like their chances to win an EC Finals game seven in Toronto? Absolutely not. I have stated this many times over the past three months - Toronto is the best team in the EC and will play Golden State in the Finals.

Kyrie Irving is the undisputed focal point of this franchise and regardless what did or didn’t go down in Cleveland, Irving is the face of the franchise and is having a tremendous season. Gordon Hayward will not play this season. Period. I know his workout video has gone viral with many fans anticipating an in season return but that’s not happening.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Milwaukee trailed by 20 points in the first half and won 118-110. Excuse me? Life in the NBA is never over until time expires in the fourth quarter. Philly committed 26 turnovers on the night - not a typo, 26 - leading to 36 Bucks’ points.

The Nets lost their ninth straight on the road blowing an eight point lead with three minutes left. LAC 123 Brooklyn 120.

The Kings scored with just over a second left handing the Knicks another loss, 102-99. NY has dropped 12 of 13.

Toronto 103 Charlotte 98. The Raps remain red hot, winners of four straight and 9 of 10. They lead Boston by two games in the EC.

Indiana 98 Washington 95. Victor Oladipo went off: 33 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists.

NOLA 126 Dallas 109. The Pelicans are red hot; eight straight wins. During the streak the Pelicans are averaging 127 points per game.

Atlanta 113 Phoenix 112. Someone had to win, right? Taurean Prince knocked down a left wing three ball to provide the Hawks with their 20th win of the season.

The Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson is out for a while with an ankle injury.

Always a pleasure.