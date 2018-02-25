Chuck's Daily Check In 2.25.18

FINAL: Minnesota 122 Bulls 104 (Bulls: 20-39, 7-22 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 21 points. Minnesota: Teague: 25 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Nwaba: 9. Minnesota: Towns: 13.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. Minnesota: Teague: 7.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The T-Wolves busted the game open with a 36 point-fourth quarter, as veteran Jamal Crawford took over the game. I’ve stated this more than once: if you look at the volume of work by Crawford and what he’s done to elevate the play and role of a "super sub/bench" player, he should be heavily considered for a Hall of Fame nomination when his career is over. With the absence of Jimmy Butler (knee) Minnesota had three starters each score 22 or more points. Butler will be out for an indefinite period of time and if Minnesota wants to remain in the hunt for home court seeding, they must get a collective effort from everyone as they did last night.

The Bulls received another solid performance from David Nwaba, Zach LaVine, and Bobby Portis. Portis has scored in double figures in eight-straight games. He’s averaging 20 points the past five games. Lauri Markkanen is in a shooting slump, going 2 for his last 16, 2-24 from three point range, and scoring a total of six points in the past two games. It doesn’t matter what sport we’re discussing, sooner or later everyone goes through a period where they go through a slump. He’s going to be fine. LaVine has scored 20 or more points in back to back games. I just love watching Nwaba play basketball. In back to backs starts, Nwaba is shooting 65% from the field, averaging 17 points, and 9 rebounds.

CCI GAME BALL: Target Center radio engineer Wayne Sully, who is celebrating his 53rd year assisting visiting radio broadcasters, gets the honorary game ball from CCI. Incredible.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 18,978. A rare sellout in Minnesota. Thousands of Bulls fans turned out, despite heavy snow in the Twin Cities. I love our fans and the Bulls brand.

UP NEXT: At Brooklyn on Monday night.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The NBA’s primetime game of the night ended up being a primetime blowout: Golden State 112 OKC 80. Paul George who has been on a major roll, had an off night, like really off. Like 1-14 from the field and finished with five points. It happens. Draymond Green picked up his 15th technical, one away from an automatic one game suspension.

Miami 115 Memphis 89. OK, other than Marc Gasol, name me one other currently ACTIVE Grizzlies player on their roster. It’s as difficult as an ACT exam, maybe harder.

Utah 97 Dallas 90. The Jazz have won 12 out of their last 13. Mitchell with a 25-5-5 game.

Portland trailed the Suns in Phoenix by 15 points with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter, but rallied and won, 106-104. Lillard was magnificent, scoring 40 point,s including the game-winning layup.

Lakers 113 Kings 108. Hey, remember Brook Lopez? Big time game with 34 points.

Philadelphia 116 Orlando 105. Joel Embiid 28-14. The 76ers have won seven straight.

Boston 121 NY 112. Irving turned it on with 15 points in the third quarter.

Sending our best wishes to Jimmy Butler for a healthy and speedy recovery.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!