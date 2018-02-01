Chuck's Daily Check In 2.1.18

FINAL: Portland 124 Bulls 108. (Bulls 18-33, 7-19 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine 23. Portland: McCollum: 50.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Portis 10. Portland: Nurkic: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant: 3. Portland: Lillard 7.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: This one was over early folks. McCollum went off scoring 28 in the first quarter. He finished with 50 points in three quarters of ball. The first opponent to score 50 against the Bulls since Michael Redd in 2007. He set a Bulls franchise record by an opponent scoring 28 in a quarter. McCollum was in the zone and had one of those nights. It was jaw dropping watching McCollum in a zone. He’s extremely gifted. According to Jay Allen of 620 AM in Portland, this is McCollum’s second career 50 point game: he scored 54 the first time he started a game in high school. The Bulls played without Mirotic, Markkanen and Dunn. Take three of your top players out of the lineup and you have to play a perfect game, especially on the road to get a “W” and the Bulls struggled. On the positive side, Zach LaVine found his touch and scored 23 points tossing in four-three point field goals. Valentine with a 15-6 game. Felicio 12-5-3. He needed a good game and he had one.

CCI ON NIKO: The two sides continue to talk as the trading deadline is a week away. Hopefully a resolution will occur as both parties look for some type of finality in the process.

BULSS MOVE TO 670 The Score: One chapter is over and a new one is beginning as Bulls radio will switch to 670 The Score starting Saturday at 2:15 as the Bulls meet the Clippers in Los Angeles. Many thanks to everyone at WLS Radio for their support the past eighteen months. We look forward to working with Program Manager Mitch Rosen and his outstanding staff as we move forward.

Son beat pops 2-0. My oldest son, T.C. Is the assistant video coordinator for the Trailblazers. He is a gym rat, loves his job and loves Portland. Without saying, we have a friendly rivalry going and he got best of me this year so at some point I’ll buy him dinner. Come to think of it, I do that anyway! LOL.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Terry Rozier registered a triple double in his first NBA start 17-11-10 as the Celtics blasted the Knicks 103-73.

The Cavs edged the Heat 91-89 as life without Kevin Love ( boken hand) is fully underway.

Spencer Dinwiddie, the former Windy City Bull, is having a terrific season as he poured in 27 as the Nets ended a four game slide beating the 76ers 116-108.

Pacers won their third straight 105-101 over Memphis. The Grizzlies’ Tyreke Evans is chillin’ on the sideline until he’s traded.

Orlando blasted the Lakers 127-105. How long have the Lakers been on the road?

Kemba Walker with a career night nailing 9-3s scoring 38 points as the Hornets buried the Hawks 123-110.

A gruesome fractured left ankle for former Bull turned Sun, Isaiah Canaan marred the Suns 102-88 victory over Dallas. Thinking about you “Sip”. He will undergo surgery today. The Suns, according to ESPN, reached a buyout with big man Greg Monroe.

Blake Griffin said he was “shocked” that he was traded by the Clippers to the Pistons and he learned of the transaction on Twitter. Welcome to 2018.

RIP Rasual Butler. A former Bull for a brief period but made his presence felt with his sincere heart, warm smile and great attitude. Prayers and condolences to the families of both Rasual and his wife who passed in a single vehicle car crash.

Always a pleasure and Go Bulls!