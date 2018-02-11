Chuck's Daily Check In 2.11.18

FINAL: Washington 101 Bulls 90. (Bulls 19-36, 12-15 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Holiday: 15 points. Washington: Satoransky: 25 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen and Valentine each with 10. Washington: Porter: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant: 8. Washington: Beal and Satoransky: 6.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: After an emotional, intense Friday night win over Minnesota, the Bulls were running on fumes with little in the tank against the Wizards. Washington jumped on the Bulls, as Tomas Satoransky scored a career high 25 points and avoided serious injury after crashing to the floor on a flagrant two penalty against Bobby Portis. The Bulls played without Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine. Washington missed John Wall (knee) and saw reserve point guard Tim Frazier go down with a nasal fracture in the first half. ESPN is reporting the Wizards could be in the market for a point guard and that guard could be Derrick Rose.

CCI GAME BALL: Jerian Grant. In the Bulls’ back-to-back games, Grant dished out a combined 19 assists and only 2 turnovers. His stat line the past two games 12-7-9. Excellent job.

UP NEXT: Home with Orlando Monday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Bucks got 32 from Giannis, but Jason Terry, the crafty 40 year-old veteran, poured in 11 off the bench as Milwaukee beat the Magic, 111-104. Orlando falls to 18-37. They missed 14 straight 3-point shots.

Joel Embiid tied his career high with 16 rebounds, as the 76ers won their third-straight: 112-98 over LAC. Philly is on the verge of picking up Marco Belinelli, who was cut loose by Atlanta according to media reports.

In his Lakers’ debut, Isaiah Thomas scored 22, but the Mavs beat LA, 130-123. Lonzo Ball missed his 13th straight game with a sore left knee.

Bulletin just in: no tech for Draymond Green in last night’s Warriors 122-105 win over the Spurs. He’s been agitated of late, but against San Antonio he was all business. His stat line: 17-11-8. The Spurs have lost three out of their last four games.

Anthony Davis. Wow. Seriously. 44 points, 17 rebounds, and 6 steals. Rajon Rondo turned back the clock with a triple-double and Niko Mirotic with a 21-16 game as the Pelicans beat the Nets in double OT, 138-128.

Phoenix closing in on 40 losses, as Denver ripped the Suns, 123-113.

Celtics legend and Hall of Fame player Robert Parish says Paul Pierce is, "the greatest offensive Celtic ever." Hmm.

