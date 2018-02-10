Chuck's Daily Check In 2.10.18

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Washington (31-24, 14-14 on the road) at Bulls (19-35, 12-14 at home)

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM CT tipoff.

RADIO: 670 The Score: ChuckSwirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul: 6:45 CT pre.

LAST MEETING: December 31, 2017: Washington 114 Bulls 110. Bradley Beal went off, scoring 39 points, with 17 in the 4th quarter. Washington drained 16 3-pointers, while the Bulls has 8.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 16ppg. Washington: Beal: 23ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7. Washington: Gortat: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant: 5. Washington: Beal: 4.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: John Wall is out and forget the DC chatter; the Wizards are NOT better without him. I repeat, they are NOT a better team without John Wall. Utter nonsense. Bradley Beal is feeling the pressure of trying to carry the load, and while I’m a huge Otto Porter Jr. fan, the Wizards need Beal, Porter, and a combo of Oubre, Morris or Gortat to step up and hold things together until Wall returns in another month. Beal is a great player, but he needs help. Scott Brooks is an excellent coach, and until Wall returns, he’s hoping his defense can keep them in ballgames. Tomas Satoransky has been terrific, and he’s opening some eyes with his play in Wall’s absence. This is a ballgame the Bulls can get, even with Zach LaVine getting the night off in the second game of a back-to-back.

FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE UNITED CENTER: BULLS 114 TIMBERWOLVES 113.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 35. Minnesota: Butler: 38.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Grant: 8. Minnesota: Towns: 10 .

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant: 11. Minnesota: Butler and Teague each with 5.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The return of Butler and Gibson attracted attention, and understandably so, but it was Zach LaVine who stole the headlines. LaVine with 35, scoring 11 straight points to end the game. A number of slithering moves to the rim and a variety of, "Zach Attack" moments highlighted his incredible night. The tribute video presentation saluting the Bulls’ careers of Butler and Gibson was put together by our award winning staff of Emily, Lina, and Sergio; it was magnificent.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: LaVine with 35 points in 33 minutes. He battled Butler. Butler battled LaVine. It was great theater.

CCI 2ND STAT OF THE NIGHT: Jerian Grant flirted with a triple-double (14-8-11) and 0 turnovers in 37 plus minutes. Impressive to say the least.

CCI GAME BALL GOES TO: 21,558 who braved the weather and slam dunked Mother Nature. The United Center was amped and the players were appreciative afterward. The electricity in the building was sensational.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Pistons suffered their first loss with Blake Griffin in the lineup, as the Clippers beat Griffin’s old team 108-95. Lou Williams scored 26 points. The Clippers have won 11 out of their last 15, and are 3-1 since the Griffin trade.

Markelle Fultz, the top overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, may not play again this season as he continues to work on his shot. Philly beat the Pelicans 100-82. Embiid with 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

LeBron James with a career-high 19 assists, as the Cavaliers beat the Hawks 123-107.

Indiana 97 Boston 91. Oladipo with 35.

Dwayne Wade returned to the Heat, as Miami fans erupted, leading Miami past the Bucks 91-85.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz to its eighth-straight win, 106-94 over Charlotte. Mitchell scored 25.

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 50 points in 29 minutes, his fourth 50 point game of his career, as the Blazers blasted the Kings 118-110.

Houston lit up Denver 130-104. Clint Capela added 23 points with a career-high 25 rebounds.

Always a pleasure!