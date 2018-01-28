Chuck's Daily Check In 1.28.18

GAME DAY FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Milwaukee: (25-22, 9-13 on the road) at Bulls: (18-31, 11-13 at home) 2:30 tipoff

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King - 2:30PM tipoff.

RADIO: WLS 890 AM: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Mirotic - 17, Bucks: Antetokounmpo - 28

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen - 7, Bucks: Antetokounmpo - 10

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn - 6, Bucks: Antetokounmpo -

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

December 15, 2017: At Milwaukee: Bulls 115-109. Portis and Mirotic combined for 49 points. Markkanen sat out with back spasms.

December 26, 2017: At Milwaukee: Bulls 115-106. Mirotic off the bench scored 24 points in 28 minutes.

SERIES STATS: Bulls averaging 48 rebounds vs Bucks. Bulls averaging 115 points per game.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Jason Kidd is out and longtime, well respected lifer Joe Prunty is in as interim head coach of the Bucks. Prunty's task is to lift this team to a top four seed in the East. Currently, they stand at seventh. Are the Bucks underachieving? Most say yes. Others look at the Bucks bench and question whether they can win on a consistent basis. The scheduled return of Jabari Parker in February will help but the Bucks need to take pressure off Giannis, Middleton and Bledsoe. Those three alone are collectively averaging 65 of the Bucks 105 points per game. Malcom Brogdon has been in and out of the starting lineup and perhaps under Prunty, Brogdon will have a more defined role.

BULLS BENCH GETTING IT DONE: Major props to the second unit of the Bulls. They play hard. They play with passion. They just get after it.

KEYS TO THE GAME: Coach Hoiberg has been successful using David Nwaba on Giannis in fourth quarter play and look for that trend to continue today.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The prime time game of the week saw a prime time star Stephen Curry score 13 points in the final 1:42 as the Warriors beat the Celtics 109-105. Curry nailed eight-three point field goals and scored 49 points.

Carmelo Anthony became the 21st player in NBA history to reach the 25-thousand point club as OKC ripped Detroit 121-108. Russell Westbrook had a 31-13-11 game. Paul George was named to replaced the injured DeMarcus Cousins at the All Star Game. Detroit has dropped seven straight and up next is a back to back with the Cavaliers. ESPN is reporting Andre Roberson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon.

Miami 95 Hornets 91. The Heat trailed by 15 in the second half.

Washington 129 Atlanta 104. Make it 35 losses for the Hawks on a night John Wall sat out for the Wizards.

Indiana 114 Orlando 112. Oladipo and Stephenson combined for 45 for the Pacers.

Denver 91 Dallas 89. Jokic with 11-16-11. Gary Harris is doing some serious hoopin' with 24. Denver is 19-6 at home.

Minnesota 111 Nets 97. Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup and scored 21. KAT with his 43rd double-double.

Memphis announced Mike Conley will undergo surgery on his left heel and is out for the season.

RIP to one of the true gentleman in basketball. Agent Henry Thomas passed away. He represented countless players including Wade, Bosh and Hardaway Sr. Henry was a wonderful human being. I first met Henry after the Raps had drafted Chris Bosh. He was professional, courteous and always kind. Thoughts and prayers to his family and legion of friends.

