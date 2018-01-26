Chuck's Daily Check In 1.26.18

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Los Angeles Lakers (18-29, 6-15 on the road) at Bulls (18-30, 11-12 at home) 7PM CT tipoff.

TV: NBCSports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM tipoff.

RADIO: WLS 890 AM: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Mirotic: 17 ppg. Lakers: Kuzma: 16.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markannen: 7. Lakers: Randle: 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Lakers: Ball: 7.

LAST MEETING: November 21, 2018. Lakers 103 Bulls 94. The Bulls led 61-42 early 3rd quarter, but then the Lakers bench took over. Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton gave Clarkson, Hart, and Randle the keys to the car and they drove right past the Bulls for a stunning victory. Kuzma was terrific with 22. Caldwell-Pope had a big fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 21 in the period. Ingram had a 17-5-5 game. The game marked the insertion of Kris Dunn into the starting lineup ahead of Jerian Grant.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: My personal CCI scouting report on the Lakers - locate and direct heavy coverage on Kyle Kuzma at ALL times. This young man is the real deal. He’s more than just a shooter. He can pass and eat some glass. He’s averaging 16 point per game. Not bad for the 27th pick in the draft.

The Lakers lead the NBA in points in the paint averaging 53 points per game.

RISING STARS ON THE STAGE IN CHICAGO: Lonzo Ball will miss his sixth-straight game with a knee issue. He’s one of three Lakers headed to the Rising Stars Challenge Game during All Star weekend in LA. Joining Ball are Kuzma and Brandon Ingram. The Bulls will be represented by Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

THE ALL-STAR DRAFT RESULTS: Who do you like? The first ever All-Star draft is complete. LeBron James had the first pick among starters while Stephen Curry had the top pick for the reserves.

TEAM LEBRON: LeBron James*, DeMarcus Cousins*, Anthony Davis*, Kevin Durant*, Kyrie Irving*, LaMarcus Aldridge, Bradley Beal, Kevin Love, Victor Oladipo, Kristaps Porzingis, John Wall, and Russell Westbrook.

TEAM CURRY: Stephen Curry*, G. Antetokounmpo*, DeMar DeRozan*, Joel Embiid*, James Harden*, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Al Horford, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Klay Thompson, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Golden State 126 Minnesota 113 (No Butler, knee). KD with a 28-11-10 game. He also got fined 15-thousand for a rant on an official, but he apologized and manned up. Good for him. Warriors knocked down 21 3-pointers.

Denver blasted NY 130-118. The Knicks have not won in the Mile High City since 2006.

OKC 121 Washington 112. Westbrook with a 46-6-6 game, but 6 turnovers as well. He took 29 shots! Beal had a 41-12-7 game, turned it over 5 times, took 26 shots, and went 6 of 11 from 3-point range. OKC has won six straight.

The Kings beat the Heat in Miami for the first time since 2001. De’Aaron Fox with a put back slam won it for the Kings. Fox climbed the ladder and threw it down. This kid is going to be special.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.