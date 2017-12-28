Chuck's Daily Check In 12.28.17

Final: Bulls 92 New York 87. (Bulls 12-22, 8-8 at home) Knicks (17-17, 2-11 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Dunn: 17. New York: Porzingis: 23.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Holiday and Valentine each with 9. New York: Kanter: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant: 6. New York: Jack: 5.

IN THE LOCKER ROOM WITH THE BULLS:

Markkanen on the transition dunk with 39 seconds left, giving the Bulls a lead they never relinquished: "First of all, we had to make a stop. I saw KP (Porzingis) fell down and the guy I was guarding was a little bit behind me and I was just doing my job getting into the corner and I saw the opening and it was a great pass from Kris (Dunn)."

Kris Dunn on what Head Coach Fred Hoiberg is doing with this young Bulls team: "I think he’s doing an unbelievable job. He’s a great coach. He gets it. He understands what players need. He gives us a lot of positive energy and confidence. He doesn’t get too mad at players. His offense definitely works for everybody. We have a lot of shooters and he makes sure everyone is in the right spot for the right looks. It’s up to us (players) to make the shots. He’s a fantastic coach."

Justin Holiday hit some big time threes, along with clutch free throws, and praised the sell out crowd at the United Center who are jacked up watching the "Baby Bulls" grown on a nightly basis: "It’s amazing. Chicago is a sports city and they back up their teams. It’s fun in this gym when you win games. You see how electric it is and how it was tonight. It’s an amazing feeling, most definitely one of there best places to play basketball."

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Outstanding defense by the Bulls on the Knicks, holding New York to 14-4th quarter points. This was a total team effort on both sides of the ball. But enough about Xs and Os, the crowd of 21,883 was fabulous. I can’t say enough about the passion the fans brought to the United Center last night. I can tell you the players felt it and are extremely appreciative.

UP NEXT: Home with Indiana Friday night.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Bulls get the Pacers at the United Center, and Indiana will be coming off a 98-94 loss to the Mavericks. Dallas snapped an eight game road losing streak. Victor Oladipo missed the game with a sore right knee.

Vintage Vincent Lamar Carter as he turned back time, and scored 24 off the bench as the Kings stunned the Cavs 109-95. The Kings shot 52%, Incredible stat: the Kings bench scored 68 points.

The Hawks won consecutive games for the first time this season, as they beat the on again/off again Wizards. If you can figure out Washington, call me please! Bulls will be in DC Sunday.

OKC ripped the Raptors 124-107. Westbrook 30-13-8. The Thunder have won six straight.

Rajon Rondo with a career high 25 assists in just 30 minutes—wowza! Pelicans beat the slumping Nets.

Jimmy Butler scored 12 of Minnesota’s 14 points in OT as the T-Wolves beat Denver. Jeff Teague suffered a left knee injury. Details to follow.

Golden State shot 59% from the field, 48% from 3-point range and blasted Utah 126-101.

Boston held off the now 12-22 Hornets behind Jayson Tatum’s 10 - 4th quarter points. Charlotte has lost 13 of 17 and open up a four game West Coast trip, beginning Friday night at Golden State. Welp!

The Lakers are in a free fall, having lost four straight and seven of eight. Kyle Kuzma went 4-24 overall, 1-11 from three point range. Memphis gets the W.

Detroit suffered a major setback, losing guard Reggie Jackson for six to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

Always a pleasure!