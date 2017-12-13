Chuck's Daily Check In 12.13.17

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Utah (13-14, 2-9 on the road) at Bulls: (6-20, 4-8 at home)

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King 7PM CT.

RADIO: WLS 890AM: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Mirotic: 16ppg (3) Markkanen: 14ppg. Utah: Hood: 17ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 8. Utah: Gobert: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant: 5. Utah: Rubio: 4.

LAST MEETING: Jazz 110 Bulls 80. Utah ran pick and roll and Derrick Favors carved up a Bulls team that simply had no gas in the tank in SLC. Utah’s bench scored 51 points, led by the 19 of Rodney Hood. Hood has missed the last seven games with an ankle injury. His availability for tonight’s game is unclear. Rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell who is second among all rookie scorers averaging 17 ppg takes 15 shots per game, number one in rookie stats. Mitchell against the Bulls went 1-10 in the first half and didn’t take a shot in the third/fourth quarters. Mitchell was drafted 13th overall and the Jazz came away with a big time talent. Do the Jazz see him as a point guard?

KEYS TO THE GAME: The Bulls need to keep playing the way have been the past three games, seriously! Move the ball, value posessions, identitfy key matchups and execute. If you have an open shot in your range, take it. If not make the pass that leads to a better shot. Albert Einstein is not on line one here folks.

CCI "BALL DON’T LIE" NUMBERS: Bobby Portis is in a groove coming off the bench providing a nice inside-outside presence. He’s shooting 64% the past four games.

David Nwaba in four straight games has scored double figures and shooting 68%. It’s amazing what happens when you run the floor, play without the ball, and play with pace!

Jerian Grant with b/b nine assist games off the bench, impressive.

Rolo - 63% fg shooting past five games.

Kris Dunn: 16-5-7 the past five games.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Had to stay up for this one with the future of the NBA on display all over the floor: it’s Philly at Minnesota. After missing two games with back tightness, Joel Embiid proved when healthy, he is a powerful force that NO one can stop. Embiid with 28 points in a career high 39 minutes as the 76ers win in OT despite Jimmy Butler’s season high 38. KAT with a 17-15 game, his 22nd double-double of the season.

The Wizards fell apart in the final seconds of their loss at Brooklyn. The Nets are knocking on the door for a playoff spot in the East.

The Knicks are over the .500 mark as Kristaps Porzingis is the first Knick with 35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in a game since Patrick Ewing in 1996. In fact, he’s the first player in NBA history with a 37-11- 5 block- 5 made 3s game. Frank Ntilikina with a career high 13 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds. NY 113 Lakers 109-OT.

Make it seven straight losses for the Pistons. Denver in a blowout 103-84. However, (CCI always finds a positive word or two to say even in setbacks), Andre Drummond is the first player this season to surpass 400 rebounds.

The Hawks now own the worst record in basketball at 6-21. The Cavs have won 15 out of their last 16 games. Cleveland with a season high in 3s made, 20 for 38. LeBron James tied his career high in assists with 17. Dwayne Wade missed the game with left knee soreness.

Kawhi Leonard made his season debut and scored 13 points in 16 minutes, but his Spurs lost at Dallas.

We never neglect any team in our CCI recap section, so let’s show some Association love to the Kings as Zach Randolph at the age of 36 is doing some crazy hoopin', scoring 11 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Kings beat the slumping 9-20 Suns.

The Pelicans announced Tony Allen will miss the next three-four weeks with a non displaced left proximalfibula fracture.

The Bulls are in Milwaukee Friday night. Since acquiring Eric Bledsoe from Phoenix the Bucks are 11-5.

Always a pleasure!