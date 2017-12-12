Chuck's Daily Check In 12.12.17

Final: Bulls 108 Boston 85. Bulls (6-20, 4-8 at home) Celtics (23-6, 11-4-road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Mirotic: 24pts, Portis 23pts (career high). Boston: Horford: 15pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Holiday: 7. Boston: Tatum: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant: 9 assists. Boston: Horford and Rozier each with 5.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: Bulls bench: 55 points. Bobby Portis with a career high 23 points going 10-15 from the field, (3-3 - 3s).

CCI 2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: Elias Sports Bureau reports the Bulls win marks the first time in NBA history that a team that entered with a winning percentage of .200 or less won by at least 20 points against a team with a winning percentage of .800 or better (minimum 25 games into the season).

Portis tells BullsTV: "I’m playing with a chip on my shoulder. I think we’re doing it on the defensive end. Everyone is playing together and the ball is moving tremendously well."

Portis added that he likes coming off the bench and learned a lot about contributing in a role as a bench player from former Bull, Taj Gibson.

The Bulls are 3-0 since Niko Mirotic returned to the active list. He started in place of Lauri Markkanen last night who sat out with back spasms. Mirotic’s numbers through three games: FG: 54% - 3ptFG: 50%. 16pts 4 reb.

Niko described his game performance telling BullsTV: "We had a great shoot around and prepared well this morning. We played hard and it was all about the defense. The chemistry has been huge. We cannot stop now and keep building and prepare for Utah."

GAME BALLS: Mirotic, Portis, and Jerian Grant. Last night marked the first time that Niko and BP were the top two scorers in a game for the Bulls. For the second straight game, Grant dished out nine assists.

Kyrie Irving sat out with a quad injury. The Celtics went 10 of 40 from three point range.

The Bulls host Utah Wednesday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

DeAndre Jordan is still a Clipper and the big man was instrumental in the Clippers win over the Raps pulling down 17 rebounds.

Golden State played without Curry, Pachulia and Green and still managed to beat Portland 111-104. Durant with a 28-9-5-3 blocked shots game.

To say Memphis is struggling is an understatement. The Grizzlies lost for the 15th time in 16 games as Miami prevailed 107-82.

Charlotte won on the road for the first time since October 30 as they shocked the Thunder 116-103. Just can’t figure out OKC.

No stopping the Rockets as they won their tenth straight game in a wild 130-123 victory over the Pelicans. James Harden tied his career high dishing out 17 assists.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!