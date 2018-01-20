Chuck's Daily Check In 1.20.18

GAME DAY FROM ATLANTA: Bulls (17-28, 6-16 on the road) at Atlanta (13-31, 9-12 at home).

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 4PM CT tip.

RADIO: WLS 890 AM: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, and Steve Kashul: 3:30CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Mirotic: 17 ppg. Hawks: Schroder: 20 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7. Hawks: Dedmon: 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 (will not play). Hawks: Schroder: 6.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Bulls begin a three-game road swing this afternoon against a Hawks team that is in a MAJOR rebuild. The Hawks run is officially over and that’s an understatement. They had it going and made the playoffs for more than a decade, but just couldn’t get past Miami/Cleveland (LeBron!). The days of Horford, Milsap, Teague, Korver, Lou and Marvin Williams are in the rearview mirror. The Hawks have bottomed out and are counting on securing if not the number one pick, certainly a top three selection.

The Bulls will be without Kris Dunn, who in in the league’s concussion protocol. Dunn is out indefinitely. He will be sorely missed, but this is a great opportunity for Jerian Grant to step up and get back on track. He’s 1-20 from three point range. Grant will start and we could see Zach LaVine at some point as well. LaVine, according to Coach Hoiberg, will see his minutes increase to 24 per game, which is up from 20 minutes in his first three contests.

Robin Lopez is having a terrific season and his baby hooks inside the lane have been productive. He’s also been great on high pick and pop 17 feet jump shots. Lopez has not missed a game this season. "RoLo" is shooting 68% the past five games, averaging 17 points and 5 rebounds. He is a terrific person and a solid locker-room presence.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Pacers were ice cold from three point range going 2-25, 9 for their last 51, as the Lakers beat Indiana. LA can’t shoot free throws: 2-14 from the line.

Booker had 30 points in the Suns road win over Denver.

The Raps got a combined 45 from DeRozan and Lowry in a win at San Antonio.

Memphis won its third-straight, beating the Kings.

The Wizards scored 45 third quarter points to put away Detroit.

NY gets a road win in Utah, as Hardaway scored 31.

The Heat blew a 16 point third quarter lead and lost in Brooklyn.

Giannis will miss today's Bucks and 76ers game with knee soreness.

ESPN is reporting that Kemba Walker is on the trade block.

