Chuck's Daily Check In 11.29.17

By Chuck Swirsky

Final: Phoenix 104 Bulls 99. (Bulls 3-16, 2-6 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Holiday: 25 (career high 6-3pt fgs). Dunn: Career high 24pts. Suns: Booker: 33 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Lopez: 7. Suns: Len: 18.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 8. Suns: James 7.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 57. As in 57 Phoenix rebounds, 18 by Alex Len who came off the bench and pulled in 18 in 30 minutes. Not bad for a guy who had not played in two of the past three games.

TURNING POINT: Early fourth quarter, Phoenix jumped on the Bulls going on a 14-2 run.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Suns built an early fourth quarter lead of 19 but the Bulls battled back and made it a 102-99 Suns lead with 22 seconds left. But the Suns did just enough to get it done. Dunn and Holiday combined for 49 points on 19-31 from the floor ( 10-14-3s) but the rest of the starters, Valentine, Markkanen and Lopez went a combined 10-37.

INSIDE THE LOCKER ROOM: Dunn on the Bulls coming up short against the Suns:

“I think there were spurts we (Bulls) played great and there were spurts we let up and in the NBA you can’t do this. There are too many good players and too many good teams. “

UP NEXT: At Denver, Thursday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

LeBron James has played 1,082 NBA games and last night was a first against of against of all teams, the Miami Heat. James was ejected by official Kane Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald discussed the decision to toss James in an interview with a pool reporter afterward: "It was a culmination of a couple different acts," Fitzgerald said. "Immediately after the no-call, he turned and threw an air punch directly at me, and then he aggressively charged at me, and then he used vulgarity in my ear a few times."

By the way, there was a ballgame in Cleveland and the Cavs won their ninth straight with a 108-97. Kevin Love with 38 going 14-17 from the line.

The Bulls next opponent, Denver, got blitzed by the Jazz in Utah 106-77. Quinn Snyder has done a great job handling Utah’s roster playing without two key players in Dante Exum and Rudy Gobert. Derrick Favors, an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season is doing some big time hoopin’ ! His last five games: 19ppg. 71% fg 8 reb, 2 assists, 1.8 blocks in 28 minutes.

Giannis scored 32, 19 in the 3rd quarter as the Bucks rolled over the Kings by 25 in Sac-town. Milwaukee led by as many as 36.

Big time win for the Wizards on the road in Minnesota. KAT had a 20-17 game but it wasn’t enough for the T-Wolves. Otto Porter Jr. with a big time shot at crunch time. Three Minnesota starters registered double-doubles..three Minnesota starters played forty minutes.

The Clippers received some bad news but if could have been worse...much worse. Blake Griffin has a sprained MCL and will be out for a few months according to reports.

Thanks for reading CCI.