Chuck's Daily Check In: 11.28.17

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Phoenix: (7-14, 3-5 on the road) at Bulls: (3-15, 2-5 at home)

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King 7PM tipoff.

RADIO: WLS 890AM. Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul.

LEADING SCORERS:

Bulls: Markkanen: 14ppg

Suns: Booker: 22ppg

LEADING REBOUNDERS:

Bulls: Markkanen: 8

Suns: Chandler: 9

LEADING ASSISTS:

Bulls: Grant: 5

Suns: Booker: 4

LAST MEETING: In Phoenix, November 19: Suns 113 Bulls 105. Balanced scoring by the Suns with six players scoring in double figures. T.J. Warren with a game high 27 as the Suns dished out 32 assists on 45 buckets. Mike James and Troy Daniels hurt the Bulls off the bench. Lauri Markkanen poured in 26 for the Bulls. The Bulls did a superb defensive job on Devin Booker who went 5-15 from the floor.

KEYS TO THE GAME: We all know the offensive numbers this season for the Bulls (hint, not good) but against Phoenix, toss them aside. Phoenix has allowed at least 110 points in five of their last six games. The Bulls can get some hoops in transition but MUST get back in transition as well. The Suns scored 64 points in the paint on the Bulls.

ROOKIE MATCHUP COMPARISON: Josh Jackson-Age: 20. Drafted fourth overall. 6-8 from Kansas. Totals: 21 games, 4 starts. Avg nearly 22 minutes per game. 9 points, 3 rebounds. 38% fg. 25% -3ptfg. 51%ft%. Avg 1 assist. 2 turnovers per game.

Lauri Markkanen-Age: 20. Drafted seventh overall from Arizona. Totals: 18 games, 18 starts. Avg. 30 minutes a game. 14 points, 8 rebounds. 40% fg, 34% 3point fg %, 80% free throws. Avg 1 assist. 1 turnover.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: I’m anticipating a strong game for Markkanen tonight and I also believe Kris Dunn will bounce back from a difficult game against the Heat and respond against the Suns. I like the matchups for Dunn tonight.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

A day after benching star Marc Gasol in the fourth quarter of Memphis’ eighth consecutive loss, David Fizdale was unceremoniously fired as head coach. J.B. Bickerstaff is the new interim coach.

“Big brother” sent “little brother” a message last night in Philadelphia as the blistering Cavs won their eighth straight by 22 over the 76ers. Please let’s put the Ben Simmons- LeBron comparisons on hold..check that..not even on hold. Simmons is the first to admit he hasn’t done anything, yet. James with a 30-13-6 game. Cleveland has won 30 out of its last 31 games from Philly.

NY’s Joakim Noah made his first on the court appearance last night but Portland wins at MSG.

Yes, the “BIG” low post center is not extinct...at least not yet! Detroit's Andre Drummond keeps putting up numbers 26 points, 22 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals...Pistons now 13-6 with a VERY impressive road win in Boston.

Victor Oladipo became the first player since Jalen Rose in 2001 to make his first 11 shots as Indiana handed Orlando it’s ninth straight loss.

Houston toppled an undermanned Nets club.

Blake Griffin will have his left knee examined today..his Clippers held on for a victory over the Lakers. The Clippers have already lost Patrick Beverley to season ending knee surgery.

Golden State played without Curry and KD and lost to the Kings. Sacramento will be here Friday.

Tony Parker is back..six points and four assists in fourteen minutes as the Spurs sent the reeling Mavs to their 16th loss in 21 games.

Thanks for reading CCI. E mail me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!