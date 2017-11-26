Chuck's Daily Check In: 11.26.17

GAME DAY FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Miami (9-9, 5-4 on the road) at Bulls ( 3-14,2-4 at home) 2:30 CT tipoff.

TV: WGNTV: Neil Funk and Stacey King 2:30.

RADIO: WLS 890AM : Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul 2PM pre.

LAST GAME: Golden State 143 Bulls 94. Miami 109 Minnesota 97.

LEADING SCORERS: Markkanen: 14ppg. Miami: Dragic: 18ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 8. Miami: Whiteside: 12

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant: 5. Miami: Dragic: 4

LAST MEETING: November 1 in Miami. Heat 97 Bulls 91. Markkanen: 25. Lopez: 22. Whiteside: 13 points-14 rebounds. Dragic-20. Tyler Johnson 19 (off bench). Heat went on a 10-1 run late 3rd quarter to control the tempo.

KEYS TO THE GAME: Miami on the break can run with Dragic and Waiters. In half court sets they’re not bashful shooting the three ball, fourth in the NBA hoisting up 32 per game. Case in point Friday night in Minnesota as the Heat set season highs in threes (19) and attempts (39). The Heat also employ the soft lob near the rim for Whiteside to snatch the ball and slam it home. Whiteside is third in the NBA in rebounding averaging 12 per game, sixth in the league in field goal percentage nearly 60%

CCI 24 SECOND COMMENTARY: After two lopsided back to back road losses to Utah (30 points) and Golden State (49 points), the Bulls return home with the Heat ready to take advantage of a “trap game” scenario that plays out for all 30 teams when they return from being on the road a week or longer. It’s an adjustment on the road and the same applies when you return home. Eating and sleeping habits change as do routine, mundane things such as taking care of every day matters... a CCI exclusive, yes I did my laundry! As a player you have to battle through the mental and physical fatigue and, for a young team like the Bulls, it’s a test this afternoon against a Heat ball club trying to find its identity through the first six weeks of the season.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES: Life without John Wall for any length of time is never a good thing for the Wizards or NBA fans but that’s the way it is for the next two weeks as Wall tends to a knee injury. The Blazers went on an 18-4 run and won at Washington celebrating Head Coach Terry Stotts birthday in fine fashion.

The 76ers became the fourth team to score 120 or more points against the Magic in eight games. Philly with 130 points, the most by a 76ers ball club since 2009. Philly played without Ben Simmons (elbow) and still managed to score 130 - wowza.

The Celtics playing without two starters (Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown) beat the Pacers to go to 18-3.

Houston beat the Knicks 117-102 despite trailing by 22 in the first quarter. Got to love the NBA. Yes, the players are THAT good. The Knicks, 1-6 on the road.

The Jazz made 18 3-pointers in a win over the Bucks.

Should Thunder fans be concerned after losing by 16 to Dallas? You tell me.....

Including the playoffs, the Warriors have won 23 of their last 24 games against the Pelicans.

The Raptors demolished the Hawks in ATL by 34. The Hawks now 4-16.

The Spurs just hanging around without Parker and Leonard...beating the Hornets in Charlotte by 20.

The Clippers won their second straight after losing 11 of their previous 12 games with a 97-95 win over the 5-14 Kings.

RIP Steve “Snapper” Jones - former ABA player but many NBA fans remember “Snapper” as one of the signature television voices of the NBA on NBC.

