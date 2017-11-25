Chuck's Daily Check In: 11.25.17

FINAL: Golden State 143 Bulls 94. ( Bulls 3-14, 1-10 on the road). Warriors ( 14-5, 7-2 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Grant: 21. Warriors: Curry: 33.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Portis: 8. Warriors: 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 4. Warriors: Pachulia: 6.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: With Kevin Durant ( ankle) and Draymond Green ( rest ) spectators, Golden State scored 45- 2nd quarter points, 26 by Stephen Curry in the period. Curry finished with 33, 31 in the first half. Jordan Bell made his first career start and had a game high six blocks.

TURNING POINT: The Bulls led 32-29 after one quarter and in a matter of moments , Curry connected on back to back three point field goals and the Warriors were in total control.

IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Head Coach Fred Hoiberg: "You have to find a way to stick together as a team. You can't go out and try to get it back all by yourself. You can't stop doing the things that we were doing early in the game to keep us in it."

CCI 24SECONDS COMMENTARY. Going in to the game the Bulls knew they needed to play a flawless game and protect the ball. The Bulls turned it over 15 times..one can live with that..but the Warriors are so good scoring off turnovers (24) they make you pay in transition. Curry was in the zone and took over the game in the second quarter on an array of three point rainbows, drives to the rim and free throws. He's worth every penny of his 40 million dollars a year salary.

CCI THOUGHTS ON THE ROAD TRIP: The Bulls in my opinion could have won the first two games of the trip but a combination of poor shooting at crunch time and the inability to grab 50-50 balls allowed the Suns and Lakers to snatch victories away from the Bulls. The last two games I attribute it to fatigue (Utah) and being over matched (Golden State).

LOOKING AHEAD: A quick turn around for the Bulls as they have a Sunday afternoon tip off against the Heat who enjoyed a successful week as they ended Boston's sixteen game win streak coupled with a road win in Minnesota Friday night. The first game back after a week on the road is always challenging for an NBA team...no excuses though, every club deals with it.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

ESPN is reporting former MVP Derrick Rose has stepped away from the Cavaliers and weighing his future in basketball. Rose has been hampered with an assortment of injuries the past five years and has never regained the form that made him an instant superstar in the NBA. Whatever his decision I wish him all the peace for peace in his heart, soul and profession. I respect and value my relationship with Derrick.

The Cavs won their seventh straight with a win over the Hornets.

Kyrie and the Celtics lit up slumping Orlando.

Big time win for the Pistons at OKC. Just when you think the Thunder take a huge step forward they take two steps back.

The Pelicans ripped the Suns...we will get a better indication of the progress of NOLA tonight when they play in Oakland against the Warriors.

Indiana showing me something...a nice run for the Pacers as they beat the Raptors.

Ben Simmons will miss tonight's 76ers vs Magic game with a swollen left elbow.

Thanks for reading CCI. You can reach me at cswirsky@bulls.com or on Twitter: @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure !