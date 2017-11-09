CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 11.09.17

BULLS UPDATE: On the practice floor as the Bulls gear up for a back to back Friday-Saturday respectively against Indiana (home) and at San Antonio the following night. On Wednesday, Robin Lopez(sore knee) and Lauri Markkanen (quad tendinitis) sat out practice and are day to day (aren't we all!).

LAVINE UPDATE: Zach is involved in 5 on 0 drills but "caution" remains the operative word as LaVine battles back from ACL surgery nine months ago. His first NBA coach was Sam Mitchell, former head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors and a former NBA Coach of the Year.

"Zach's work ethic is second to none. He's a great kid on and off the court. He loves the game of basketball. He's smart, intelligent, the work ethic, you guys(Bulls) got a gem in Zach Lavine."

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Bulls next opponent, Indiana, has lost four straight. In the second game of a back to back, Indiana on the road lost at Detroit. Andre Drummond is off to a sensational start for SVG's team, scoring 14 points and grabbing 21 rebounds. Detroit has won 3 straight and is 8-3 overall.

KD sat this one out with bruised left thigh but his Warriors' teammates took control scoring a robust 44-3rd quarter points in Golden State's trouncing of Minnesota 125-101

Kristaps Porzingis missed his first game of the season and Orlando took advantage of 23 NY turnovers in a Magic win.

An energized Hassan Whiteside guided Miami over Phoenix. Greg Monroe has yet to report to his new team (Suns) after being acquired from Milwaukee.

The Celtics won their 10th in a row, their longest win streak before Thanksgiving since 1972. Aron Baynes " stuffed" the stat sheet with a career high 21 for Boston as Kyrie Irving busted a few wishbones (ankles) . See, Swirsk is already in the holiday Thanksgiving vibe. Boston's Al Horford has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. He sat out last night's Celtics-Lakers game. Jayson Tatum will undergo an MRI today after leaving the game with a sore ankle.

ESPN is reporting Derrick Rose, who has already missed four games because of a sprained left ankle, will sit out tonight's Cavs-Rockets game due to continuing discomfort.

