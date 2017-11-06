CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 11.06.17

BULLS TODAY:Mid morning practice then fly to Toronto. The Raps lost at home to the Wizards 107-96. Bradley Beal with a monster night 38 points. John Wall missed the game with a left shoulder injury.

GAMES THIS WEEK: Tuesday at Toronto, Friday home with Indiana. Saturday at San Antonio.

VALENTINE IN A GROOVE DRAINING 3 POINTERS: Denzel Valentine has been under the radar this season. His 2pt point field goal percentage is just 31% however when you flip the switch to three point field goal shooting it’s a solid 41%. Valentine is 7 of his last 13 from three point country.

"I know my spots. I know where to get it and I know where I’m getting my shots. My teammates do a great job of getting me open and looking for me."

COUSINS IMPRESSED WITH BULLS EFFORT: The Pelicans big man told ESPN’s Nick Friedell: "They’re (Bulls) probably top three hardest playing teams in the league at this point."

CCI 24SEC COMMENTARY: I totally agree with DeMarcus Cousins statement on the Bulls. With the exception of the OKC game, the Bulls bring great effort every night. I get the fact that pro sports is a bottom line, production business but these young players are developing solid work habits.

And it just isn’t just about young talent. It’s about players such as Robin Lopez who does his job nightly.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Spurs coach Greg Popovich earned his 1,156th victory passing Phil Jackson for sixth all time as San Antonio beat Phoenix . However, earlier in the day some thirty-five miles away in Sutherland Springs, Texas a gunman killed 26 people and injured 20 others at First Baptist Church. Pop said it best. "We won a basketball game. Considering what’s gone on today, it’s pretty meaningless."I love Pop.

A career night for James Harden ripping the nets for 56 points...toss in 2 rebounds and 13 assists ... Houston crushed Utah. Trivia...who holds the franchise record for most points in a single game in Rockets franchise history? The answer below.

Wowza...Kristaps Porzingis is ballin...career high 40 points, toss in 8 rebounds and 6 - count em’ 6 block shots ...pretty good night at the office. Knicks over the Pacers.

A tough night for superstars on the hardwood...Kyle Lowry ejected in Toronto’s loss to Washington. Carmelo Anthony tossed in OKC’s loss at Portland.

Speaking of Portland...if you live in the east or midwest, those west coast starting times can challenge your sleeping habits but the combo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum night after night is entertaining ball.

Atlanta wins at Cleveland. Seriously. Dennis Schroeder with a 28-3-9 game. LeBron was terrific but the four other starters went a combined 9 for 29. Yikes. The Hawks end an eight game losing streak.

The T-Wolves are starting to develop chemistry. An assortment of new vets are figuring things out. Minnesota won its fifth straight beating Charlotte.

Boston won its eighth straight handing Orlando its second straight home loss. Up next for the Celtics...Kyrie Irving meets Lonzo Ball and the Lakers. The Lakers received outstanding production from their two rooks in a win over Memphis. Ball registered 9 points 9 assists. Kyle Kuzma a13 points 12 rebounds.

The Heat blew a 25 point lead then came back to beat the Clippers in Los Angeles. Hassan Whiteside had 21 points 17 rebounds.

Answer: Single game record for most points in Rockets franchise history? Calvin Murphy who scored 57 against New Jersey in 1978.

Always a pleasure.