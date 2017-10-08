CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 10.8.17

Game night from the United Center:

New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) at Chicago Bulls (2-1) TV: NBC Chicago with Neil Funk and Stacey King Radio: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington.

Last game: Bulls 114 Milwaukee 101. OKC 102 Pelicans 91.

Bulls: Kris Dunn - Out (left index finger dislocation) Zach LaVine - Out (ACL) Lauri Markkanen - Probable (lower back strain) Cameron Payne - Out (right foot) Quincy Pondexter - Out (left hamstring)

Pelicans: Omer Asik (Illness), Cheick Solomon Hill (Left Hamstring Tear) and Frank Jackson (Right Foot Fracture) are OUT. Diallo (Left Ankle Sprain) and Rajon Rondo (left groin) is TBA.

Pre season: Oct. 3 at New Orleans: Bulls 113-109. Cristiano Felicia led eight double figure scorers with 15 points . Niko Mirotic and Bobby Portis each pulled down 9 rebounds as the Bulls drained 16-35 from three point range.

Hometown connection: Anthony Davis (Perspectives Charter) Cliff Alexander ( Currie) Tony Allen ( Crane) E’Twaun Moore (East Chicago, IND)

Former Bulls’ return to the United Center: Rajon Rondo and and Moore. Both Moore and Rondo were extremely professional and considerate when I needed an interview or prepared for a game. They both have incredible basketball IQ. I love the game of basketball, it’s my passion. To hear Rondo break down a set and explain what occurs while the play is happening is educational and enlightening. The Bulls young players loved him .

Did you know? Anthony Davis stood 6-3 entering his junior season in high school. In a blink of an eye, he grew seven inches by his senior year. His shoe size went from a 14 to 17. Incidentally, his dad is “only” 6-3. His mom is 6-1.

Inside the locker-room: Brother vs brother: Justin Holiday enjoying a terrific pre season matches up against his younger brother Jrue.

What’s it like for Justin to play against his brother, a former All Star?

Justin: “It’s a blessing. It’s hard to explain. It was a goal of ours.”

Chuck: In the off season there was talk because both of you were free agents that for the first time in your college/professional careers would play on the same team. Did that ever enter in to your thought process in the summer?

Justin: “ That was something we wanted but we understood we had to go where what was best for us and that’s what happened. We wanted to. I can’t lie about that. I think we’re both in a place where we should be right now. I’m excited to be a Bull again”

NBA notes: Denver locked up Gary Harris signing the former Michigan State standout to a reported 4 year 84 million dollar extension.

RIP Hall of Fame player Connie Hawkins. What an incredible talent and what a journey. Google/You Tube his name and you’ll see what I’m talking about.

Always a pleasure. E mail me at cswirsky@bulls.com