Chuck's Daily Check In 1.06.18

GAME NIGHT FROM INDIANA.

Bulls (14-25, 5-15 on the road ) At Pacers ( 19-19, 9-9 at home)

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King 6PM CT tip.

RADIO: WLS 890 AM : Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 5:30 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Mirotic 17 ppg. Indiana: Oladipo: 24 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen and Mirotic each with 7. Indiana: Sabonis: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Indiana: Collison: 5.

Indiana with a 2-1 series lead.

Pacers wins by 18 and 2 points.

Bulls by 12 (Markkanen with 32 points, Mirotic: 28-4-4 at UC).

Pacers: Oladipo in 2 games: 26-7 reb. 4 assists 52%fg.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Victor Oladipo could return to the lineup tonight after missing the past four games with a sore right knee. He returned to practice two days ago and barring any unforeseen set back, don’t be surprised to see him play against the Bulls where he’s had great success in the two games he’s played. Oladipo is averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists vs. Chicago. Shooting a sparkling 52% from the field. The Bulls beat Indiana without Oladipo at the United Center as Lauri Markkanen and Niko Mirotic stepped up and had huge games. When Oladipo is having an off night or simply isn’t on the floor, it’s very difficult for Indiana to win. Someone else needs to step up. The Pacers were four games over .500 when Oladipo went down.

In my opinion the Bulls have more options than Indiana and despite the fact the team checked in after 2AM ET, I think the Bulls can grab the second game of a back to back.

BULLS WIN IN DALLAS

FINAL: Bulls 127 Mavs 124.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Dunn: (career high 32 points) Dallas: Matthews: 24.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Mirotic: 10. Dallas: Barnes: 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 9. Dallas: Barea: 9.

CCI 24 SECOND COMMENTARY: This was a flat out crazy game. Thank goodness for the Bulls, it ended when it did, we could still be playing! The two teams combined for 35 points in the final 68 seconds. Think about that one for a moment! The Bulls scored 47 4th quarter points. Kris Dunn, who came in from 3 point country, nailed 4 of 5 behind the arc as he tallied a career high 32 points and dished out 9 assists. He was solid on the defensive side, making life miserable for rookie sensation Dennis Smith Jr. Dunn’s length and physicality bothered Smith Jr. all game long. Justin Holiday had another splendid three point shooting game following up on his six made threes against Toronto with five more against Dallas. Justin also was a perfect 8-8 from the line. Fortunately for the Bulls, Yogi Ferrell missed a left wing three as the clock expired. The Bulls missed free throws, had a lane violation, threw an in bounds pass away in the closing moments but escaped with the “ W”.

CCI GAME BALL (S): Dunn, Holiday, Lauri Markkanen were terrific with a 16-9 game. Niko with a double-double of 11points and 10 rebounds.

INSIDE THE LOCKER ROOM: Dirk Nowitzki thinks Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen has the same kind of upside as Kristaps Porzingis. "I didn't know he was really that athletic," Nowitzki said after Markannen's 16-point, nine-rebound performance against the Mavs. "I mean, he shoots it easy, can move his feet, can play above the rim. He's going to be great for a long, long time." (ESPN- Dallas).

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

The red hot Raptors ripped the Bucks 129-110, out scoring Milwaukee 43-19 in the third quarter.

The on again - off again Wizards are suddenly back on. Four straight wins as they held on for a 102-100 win over Memphis. Beal and Wall combined for 59 points. Morris tied his career high with 17 boards.

The Heat beat the Knicks in OT. Coach Spo proving again despite injuries, he can manufacture wins.

The Suns played the Spurs— you’re right— Spurs won.

Minnesota suffered its second straight loss as Boston wins. Karl Anthony Towns with a monster 25 point, 23 rebound game. Minnesota lost its 11th straight at Boston.

The good news for the Hornets, they won three of four in California. The bad news for the Lakers, they’ve lost nine straight since December 20 and are now in last place in the Western Conference with an 11-27 record.

Philadelphia demolished Detroit by 36, wowza.

Portland led by as much as 25 in the 4th and cruised past the 10-28 Hawks.

Trey Lyles has been terrific of late for Denver scoring a career high 26 in a won over the Jazz.

Derrick Rose may return to active status on the Cavs’ upcoming road trip.

Always a pleasure and Go Bulls!