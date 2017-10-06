Chuck's Daily Check In 10.6.17

Game night from the United Center. Bucks at Bulls. 7PM CT.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil and Stacey Radio: WLS 890 AM Bill Wennington and yours truly.

What you need to know: Bulls (1-1) host Milwaukee (0-2).

Last season the length and athleticism of the Bucks presented problems for the Bulls as the Bucks won the season series 3-1.

The Bulls are coming off a 118-71 loss at Dallas. Milwaukee fell to Indiana 104-86 Wednesday night.

Milwaukee: Out vs Bulls: Dellavedova, Maker, Teletovic and Parker. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable.

Did you know? Antetokounmpo finished the regular season ranked in the NBA’s top 20 in total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in 2016-17 which no player in NBA history had ever done in an entire season.

Rookie of the Year? Who will grab the hardware this season in a celebrated class of newcomers? Tonight, the Bulls face last season’s ROY, Malcom Brogdon who registered a triple double against the Bulls last season. He averaged 10pts 4 assists in 26 minutes.. Brogdon isn’t flashy—he just knows how to play the game. Question..can you name winners of ROY in a Bulls uniform? Answer below..no peeking…

What to look for….who will seize the moment for regular season minutes? Grant or Dunn? Mirotic or Portis? Will the Bulls display consistency over 48 minutes on both sides of the ball?

#1 pick on display….if Lauri Markkanen sees action tonight notice how fluid his release is. He’s got a beautiful shot. He shot 42% of his 3-point shots at Arizona. I get the fact the NCAA/NBA is different but this kid can play. He’s got a handle and isn’t one dimensional.

Around the NBA: Huge loss for the Hornets with Nicolas Batum out 8-12 weeks with a torn ligament in his left elbow.

Solid move by the Raptors as they extended Norman Powell to a multi year contract. Underrated, effective, knows his role.

Bulls’ Rookies of the Year: Michael Jordan, Elton Brand ( who shared the honor with Steve Francis) and Derrick Rose.

Up next: Home with New Orleans Sunday night 6PM CT.