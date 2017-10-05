Chuck's Daily Check In 10.5.17

A much needed off day for the Bulls after a back to back on the road.

What do we take from two games against the Pelicans and Mavs?

A small sample size is the ball movement is definitely there. 51 assists in two games. I’ll take that any day of the week.

The Bulls are averaging nearly 33 - 3 point fga per game. Against the Pelicans, the Bulls shot extremely well behind the line. In Dallas, well, that’s another story.

Defense will be a focal point I’m sure, as it always is, as the Bulls prepare to play Milwaukee on Friday at the United Center. The Bulls opponents are averaging 113 points in the first two preseason games.

Who’s hot?

My guy Rolo. Robin Lopez is shooting 60% in the first two games. I loved how Head Coach Fred Hoiberg went to Lopez early against Dirk Nowitzki and scored in the low post. We are in an ever changing world as the new look NBA landscape of position players at the 4 and 5 are taking long range jumpers but the NBA is also about matchups and Lopez has been effective on the block.

Paul Zipser told me at practice a few days ago he was in Chicago diligently working out during the summer and it shows. He’s stronger and playing with confidence. He’s drilled 5 of 9 behind the arc and has started the first two games. Don’t expect that to change.

Positions up for grabs…

I still look at the point guard situation as very fluid. Jerian Grant and Kris Dunn each played over twenty minutes Wednesday. The next four games will be intriguing to watch to see if there is a clear separation for the starting assignment.

Power forward: Who wins out? Bobby Portis is averaging 6 points 7 reb, but shooting 29%. Niko Mirotic is averaging 9 points 6 rebounds shooting 27%.

Stats, stats and more stats: Entering training camp the Bulls are the youngest team in the NBA averaging 24 years, 3 months. The Bulls don’t have one roster player 30 years of age or older.

Up next: The Milwaukee Bucks.

Drop me a line at cswirsky@bulls.com

Always a pleasure and Go Bulls!