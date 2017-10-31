Chuck's Daily Check In: 10.31.17

BULLS TODAY: A mid-morning practice then off to Miami for a game Wednesday against the Heat.

INSIDE THE LOCKER ROOM: Head Coach Fred Hoiberg sees what everyone including 29 other NBA teams are witnessing: Lauri Markkanen at the ripe old age of 20 with 5 NBA games under his belt has become a go to guy on this ball club:

“He’s been so good. We knew he was a really good player but what he’s shown in game type settings has been so impressive and now we have to find a way to give him the ball and give him more shots.”

CCI OPINION: Love the transparency of Coach Hoiberg. He recognizes that there have been large gaps of time without a possession for Markkanen to attempt a shot. Hopefully, with some new offensive sets and better ball movement, that will change.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES: Terrific game in Miami.....Teague was outstanding as was Waiters...Minnesota wins in OT. Miami drops to 2-4, 3 straight losses and await the Bulls tomorrow night.

Break up the Knicks..three straight wins....Porzingis with a career-high in points, 38-7-2 game, as NY beats Denver.

The Raps held Portland to 6 points in the 2nd quarter and won in Portland. Toronto played without two starters: Valanciunas and Ibaka. The Bulls will return to Toronto for the second time on Tuesday.

Mavs dropped to a league low 1-7 losing to Utah.

After falling at home Sunday to the Pistons, the Warriors lit up the Staples Center and LAC for 141 points. Golden State’s 11th consecutive win in the series.

The Celtics scored 108 points against the Spurs and won its 5th straight.

Terrific confidence booster for the 76ers winning in Houston. Embiid 22-9-5.

The Pelicans scored 40- 2nd quarter points then only 35 the last two periods and lost to Orlando. Anthony Davis 39-10.

The Hornets picked up Frank Kaminsky’s fourth year option. He will remain under contract through the 2018-19 season. Last year, Kaminsky played in 75 games and averaged 11 points and 4 rebounds. He’s also a great interview! Congratulations!

From the Magic PR department: Orlando has scored 703 points through first 6 games of the season, the most in team history. Most through 7 games: 810, ‘94-95.

Happy Halloween ..be safe and enjoy. Look out for children crossing streets, etc. Ok, as a kid or adult or both...tell me your favorite trick or treat candy. Cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure and thanks for reading CCI!