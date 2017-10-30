CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 10.30.17

by Chuck Swirsky

TODAY

Bulls on the practice floor in preparation for Wednesday’s game at Miami.

POINT GUARD POSITION UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

Kris Dunn returned from a pre season left index finger making his regular season debut Saturday against the Thunder. After an expected nervous filled opening moment or two, Dunn settled in and provided athleticism and energy on both ends. Dunn told me after the game it was good to be back on the floor.

"I like this offense. There’s a lot of spacing, a lot of shooters around me. I try to get downhill and try to create for my guys and once they hit shots it creates for me. I definitely like this offense."

CCI OPINION:The Bulls knew OKC would bring their "A" game to the United Center, Saturday night. Having lost a tough 119-116 game to Minnesota the night before, the Thunder came out with intensity and executed their game plan. OKC pushed the ball up the floor...Paul George drained his first four treys. Westbrook ran screen and roll with Steven Adams. What was disappointing, was the Bulls inability to grab loose balls and just overall lack of passion the last 2-3 quarters. Coach Hoiberg wasn’t pleased with the "body language"of his team and you can’t blame him.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

What a weekend for the Pistons. Back to back road wins against LAC and last night upending the champion Warriors, 115-107 . Andre Drummond with 18 rebounds 5 steals 5 steals. The Warriors go to 4-3, two of those losses have come at home. I know, I know...call me in April, Chuck.

To quote the late, great Gilda Radner, "It’s always something." 8 new faces...different starting lineups...no Isaiah Thomas..whichever way you want to frame it...the Cavs have now lost 3 straight and 4 of 5 as the Knicks marched in to Cleveland and beat a Cavaliers ballclub trying to find a groove in the first two weeks of the season.

Giannis with another Giannis type game..33-12-5 as the Bucks rolled past the now, 1-6 Hawks. Atlanta is off to its worst start since 2005 when they won only 26 games in 05-06.

The 76ers announced that #1 overall pick Markell’s Fultz is out indefinitely with right shoulder soreness. He will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks.

Bradley Beal fined 50-thousand..Draymond Green 25-thousand. Kelly Oubre docked 15-thousand. Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix suspended one game..that’s the low down on the after math of Friday’s Wizards- Warriors altercation.

Thanks for reading CCI.

