CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 10.17.17

TODAY

TODAY

Practice. The NBA opener for the Bulls will eventually get here! Thursday in Toronto 6:40 CT tip.

COMING and GOING

BULLS WAIVE EDDIE AND STONE, CLAIM FELDER

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has waived forward Jarell Eddie and center Diamond Stone, and claimed guard Kay Felder off waivers.

Felder (5-9, 176) played in four games (1 start) this preseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks, and then waived by the Hawks, on Oct. 14. He averaged 7.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.00 steals per game in preseason play.

In his rookie season in 2016-17, Felder appeared in 42 games for Cleveland (no starts) and averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 9.2 minutes per game. In 11 games (11 starts) with the Canton Charge of the G League, he put up 29.9 points per game to go along with 3.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.55 steals per game. Atlanta selected Felder at No. 54 in the 2016 NBA Draft, and he was then acquired by Cleveland on draft night.

Chicago’s roster now stands at 17, including two Two-Way players.

PLAYER PROFILE

Ryan Arcidiacono 6-3, Rookie. Villanova

Recently, I went one on one with Ryan about his performance in pre season (9 assists against the Raptors last Friday) and making his NBA debut Thursday in Toronto.

Ryan: "I came in, just wanted to compete and get the guys better every single day and I think I did earning playing time and making the most out of it."

Arcidiacono was in the Spurs camp a year ago but played last season in Austin of the G- league. With his stellar pre season play, Ryan has earned a role as the team’s back up point guard.

"I have the confidence and know I can play in this (NBA) league..I think there is a spot for me. I could have made a few more shots but I just did the little things to get my teammates involved."

He’s two days away from playing in his first NBA game.

"I try and take everything day by day until I was a sophomore or junior in college that I could potentially play at the next level, whether it was overseas or in the NBA. I think it’s about the timing, opportunity and just something I’ve tried to work for every single day. I’ve got myself in a good situation here and trying to make the most of it."

Chuck: Have you come to enjoy the city of Chicago?

Ryan:"I absolutely love Chicago. It’s been awesome. I’ve been to Wrigleyville, Cubs, White Sox games. I did the touristy spots, North Ave and Oak St. beach and saw 'The Bean' and everything. I tried to hit every spot. Got a boat tour, doing a little bit of everything including a Blackhawks game too, so I’m trying to enjoy things because it’s a beautiful city."

NBA NOTES

It’s the NBA opener as Boston travels to Cleveland and yes, the Cavaliers will salute and honor the contributions of former Cav turned Celtic, Kyrie Irving with a highlight video. Will Irving receive cheers or jeers when he’s announced?

All Stars Irving and Gordon Hayward make their Celtics debut and 2011 MVP Derrick Rose and future Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade play their first game in a Cavs uniform. Hayward scored a career high nearly 22 points per game last season for Utah. He’s one of three active players to increase his scoring average in each of his first seven seasons. The others are the Clippers’ De Andre Jordan and Orlando’s Arron Afflalo.

In game two on the night, defending champion Golden State receives their title rings then host a team that wants to snatch the Larry O’Brien trophy away from them: Houston. The Rockets now feature nine-time all star Chris Paul.

The Spurs extend LaMarcus Aldridge: the numbers 3 years 72 million.

ESPN is reporting Richard Jefferson is headed to Denver not Milwaukee as first reported.

The Bucks claimed DeAndre Liggins off waivers.

Jabari Parker and Marcus Smart will enter next year’s market as restricted free agents.

76ers Head Coach Brett Brown says center Joel Embiid will have some minutes restrictions, somewhere in the teens, but also a judgement depending on how the game is being played. Embiid played in 31 games last season.

Kendrick Perkins tells ESPN: "I am serious and... committed," to using G-League contract to make it back to the NBA."

PREDICTIONS

I know it’s getting old but... I’ll take the Warriors in 7 over the Cavs to win the NBA title.

MVP: LeBron James

Rookie of the Year: Dennis Smith Jr.- Dallas.

Who wins the NBA title? MVP? Rookie of the Year?

