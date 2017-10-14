Chuck's Daily Check In 10.14.17

Preseason is over!

Bulls fall 125-104.

TURNING POINT: Raptors scored 38- 4th quarter points to seal the deal. The Raptors attempted a robust 48- 3 point fg attempts on the night hitting 19. The Bulls' turnovers was another story line with 26 leading to 33 Toronto points.

CCI GAME BALLS: Justin Holiday with his second straight game of knocking down four, three point field goals. Holiday has emerged as a leader on and off the court. Jerian Grant flirted with a triple double with 10 points 9 rebounds 8 assists. Lauri Markkanen started and played 29 solid minutes of 13 point 6 rebound 3 assist ball. Can’t forget about Ryan Arcidiacono, who dished out 9 assists in 21 plus minutes. He’s crafty with the ball, tough and has a great feel for the game. He signed a two way contract but I expect he to be in a “Chicago” Bulls uniform opening night in Toronto, Thursday.

THE QUOTE: Holiday on preseason: “We found out we’re a team that is together and play hard and grow every day.“

Holiday on his sensational 3 point shooting: “I’m just playing within the offense. Guys are finding each other and finding guys open and they get the ball to me when I’m open and I’m knocking them down.

Are the Bulls ready for the season opener?

Holiday: I think so. We’re going to need theses next five, six days to lock down what we’re going to do specifically. I think we’re moving in the right direction.

BULLS WAIVE TWO: The Bulls waived forward Jaylen Johnson and guard Bronson Koenig.

NEXT GAME: NBA Opener: Thursday night in Toronto. 6:30 CT tipoff.

NBA notes:

ESPN is reporting the Cavs are moving veteran Richard Jefferson and second year point guard Kay Felder to Atlanta along with two second round picks for the rights to two international players. In addition, the Cavaliers also sent three million dollars to the Hawks. The Cavaliers will save a reported 12.8 million in luxury tax by dealing Jefferson and Felder. Jefferson is in the twilight of an outstanding career and Felder has an upside. However according to reports Atlanta will release both players. I spoke to RJ the other night in Cleveland about his budding broadcast career. When he calls it quits he will make an excellent studio host/analyst. He will have a ton of options.

More Cavs news…Head Coach Tyrone Lue says if Kendrick Perkins playing days are over he’s welcome to join the coaching staff.

Can’t wait to see the 76ers..it will be a while (home Dec. 18) until the Bulls meet the 76ers. Ben Simmons is the real deal. He’s healthy and he is dangerous. 19 points 7 rebounds 5 assists last night against the Heat.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the team’s season opener rehabilitating his left quad.

The Bucks requested waivers on Gary Payton II, Joel Anthony and Brandon Rush.

Veterans Kris Humphries and Emeka Okafor didn’t survive the final roster in Philadelphia according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Blazers parted company with former Bull, Anthony Morrow.

Thanks for reading CCI..you can reach me at cswirsky@bulls.com or on Twitter @ctsbulls. Enjoy your Saturday and Go Bulls!