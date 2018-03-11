CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 03.11.18

GAME DAY FROM ATLANTA: Bulls: ( 22-43, 7-25 on the road) at Atlanta ( 20-46, 15-19 at home).

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 2:30 CT tipoff.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul: 2:15 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 16ppg. Hawks: Schroder: 19 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7. Hawks: Dedmon: 7

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Hawks: Schroder: 6

Series: Bulls 2-0.

LAST MEETING: January 20 at At Atlanta. Bulls 113 Hawks 97. Bulls averaging 55 rebounds in two games vs. Atlanta.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Atlanta seems destined for a top four pick in the draft and one would think that selection along with John Collins, Dennis Schroder and Taurean Prince will be the core pieces as Atlanta proceeds forward. Collins has enjoyed a solid rookie season averaging 10 points, grabbing 7 rebounds and shooting 57% from the field , good enough for a top ten ranking.

The Bulls need to bring engagement, effort and energy for a full 48 and should the Hawks make a run, the Bulls must respond with focus and execution. For those that are able to catch the game on 670 The Score( 2:15 pre game CT) Head Coach Fred Hoiberg shares his thoughts on hits ball club on his pre game show. The interview will also air on our BullsTV social media pages and Bulls.com

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 129 Washington 102. The Heat scored 43 points in the 3rd quarter to put the game away.

Charlotte 122 Phoenix 115. Howard and Batum combined for 59 points and 24 rebounds.

LAC 113 Orlando 105. The Clippers improved to 36-29 and have taken a one half game lead over Denver and Utah for the eighth seed in the playoffs.The Clippers next game is in Chicago, Tuesday.

OKC 104 Spurs 94. Westbrook- triple double. Steven Adams sustained an ankle injury. The Spurs , now 14-21 on the road, will have its first losing road record in 21 seasons. Wowza. According to ESPN, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard who has seen action in just nine games this season due to a quad injury will return to the floor Thursday against the Pelicans. Leonard has not played since January 13.

Dallas 114 Memphis 80. The Grizzlies suffered their 17th straight loss. It was their fifth game in eight days.

Cleveland lost Cedi Osman for two weeks with a left hip strain.

Thanks for reading CCI. E mail me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!