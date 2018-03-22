Chuck's Daily Check In 3.22.18

FINAL: Denver 135 Bulls 102 (Bulls: 24-47, 15-21 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Felicio: 16. Denver: Milsap: 22

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Portis and Vonleh each with 8. Denver: Jokic: 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant: 7. Denver: Murray: 7

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Nuggets got it going early scoring 39 first quarter points taking advantage of a leaky Bulls defense. The Nuggets were red hot from beyond the arc shooting 57% going 20 of 35. The Bulls defensive intensity or lack there of, created a sizable deficit for the Bulls at intermission. Cristiano Felicio scored a team high 16 points. Bobby Portis with his sixth straight game of scoring 15 or more points. Expect Head Coach Fred Hoiberg to address a few things at Thursday’s practice.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 135. The number of points scored by Denver set a franchise record by an opponent against the Bulls in a regulation game in franchise history.

UP NEXT: Home with Milwaukee Friday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

The Raptors fall to the Cavs. The Raps, who were playing in a second game of a road back to back, scored 79 first half points on the Cavs, yet lost the game, 132-129. LeBronJames scored 35 points and dished out 17 assists without recording a turnover. Wowza.

The Bucks lost Giannis to a sprained right ankle and fell to the Clippers 127-120. DeAndre Jordan with a 25 point -22 rebounds game.

Philly 119 Memphis 105. The 76ers go to 40-30- a season high ten games over.500

Charlotte 111 Nets 105. Dwight Howard with an amazing game: 32 points 30 rebounds. This is NOT a CCI turnover. Legit stats. First 30-30 NBA game since Kevin Love's 2010 performance.

Miami 119 NY 98. Kelly Olynyk scored 22 points and handed out a career high 10 assists.

San Antonio 98 Wizards 90. Aldridge 27-9-4. Manu Ginobili told the media that Kawhi Leonard will not return this season. Stay tuned.

NOLA 96 Indiana 92. Anthony Davis is a one man wrecking crew: 28 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks.

You are appreciated and valued Bulls fans. Hang in there!