Chuck's Daily Check In 10.3.17

Welcome Bulls and NBA fans everywhere and welcome to Chuck’s Daily Check In, a new daily news and notes section right here on Bulls.com. We’ll discuss upcoming games, offer a bit of trivia and a few opinions on the Bulls and NBA along the way. Any feedback? Drop me a line at cswirsky@bulls.com.

After seven days of conducting practices in Chicago the Bulls hit the road tonight in New Orleans.

Tonight’s Game: Bulls at Pelicans. 7PM CT on NBC Chicago with Neil and Stacey. Radio: WLS AM 890 with Bill Wennington and yours truly.

Team Insider Update: With the exception of Robin Lopez, starting positions are up for grabs. Look for head coach Fred Hoiberg to alternate starters early in pre season to get a feel for combinations that have balance on both sides of the floor. I’m especially intrigued with the point guard position. Will it be Kris Dunn or Jerian Grant? Fans need to be patient with Dunn who is learning how to play the point at the NBA level. I do know this: Dunn is a lock down defender. Grant is a combo who elevated his three point shooting game last season.

Injury Update for the Bulls:

Zach LaVine - NWT (ACL) Lauri Markkanen - Out (lower back strain) Cameron Payne - NWT (right foot) Quincy Pondexter - Out (left hamstring)

Notable Quote: “If somebody’s not out there competing , I promise you the next guy in line is going to go out there and bust his a...” – Fred Hoiberg.

Tonight’s Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are all in to make the playoffs. This season With Anthony Davis and Boogie Cousins on the floor last season, the Pelicans went a disappointing 7-10. They know what’s at stake here: it’s playoffs or bust for them.

Pelican Briefs: A family reunion with Justin Holiday (back with the Bulls) and brother Jrue Holiday, who re-signed with New Orleans this past summer, inking a 5 year, 126 million dollar contract. Point guard Rajon Rondo, will who team with Holiday in the backcourt, has won over his teammates with his leadership abilities, similar to his last season with the Bulls.

NBA Notes:

With the ever changing league going to pace and space, the Cavaliers will start Kevin Love at center.

Wizards star guard Bradley Beal: “ I feel like we’re the best team in the East, I really do.” My opinion: Cavs, Celtics, Wizards, in that order. Although I do have concerns about Washington’s depth.

EC player ready for a break out year: Jaylen Brown, Boston.

Thanks for checking in and Go Bulls.