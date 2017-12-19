Bulls waive Kay Felder

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has waived guard Kay Felder.

Felder (5-6, 176) appeared in 14 games for Chicago and averaged 3.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 9.6 minutes. He also played in three games for the Windy City Bulls and averaged 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists, while shooting 45.2 percent from the field (19-of-42).

Chicago’s roster now stands at 16, including two Two-Way players.