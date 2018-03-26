Bulls sign Sean Kilpatrick; waive CJ Fair

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed guard Sean Kilpatrick. In a related move, prior to signing Kilpatrick, Chicago waived forward CJ Fair.

Kilpatrick (6-4, 210) has appeared in 43 games this season while averaging 4.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game, and holds career clips of 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.4 minutes per game. He has also seen action with the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets during the 2017-18 season.

Kilpatrick will wear #0 for the Bulls and be available for the game at Houston tomorrow, March 27.