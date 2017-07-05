Bulls sign Lauri Markkanen

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed forward Lauri Markkanen. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not released.

Markkanen (7-0, 230) was selected seventh overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2017 NBA Draft, and was acquired by Chicago along with Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine in exchange for Jimmy Butler and this year’s No. 16 pick (Justin Patton).

Markkanen played one season at Arizona and averaged 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds. He posted shooting marks of .492 from the field, .423 from three and .835 from the foul line. The Finland native was named Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press, Sporting News and the National Association of Basketball Coaches, and All-Pac-12 last season. His 576 points were the most by a freshman in school history. Over the last 25 years, Markkanen and Kevin Durant are the only players to record 69 3-pointers and 266 rebounds in their freshman year. Markkanen was a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award and the Karl Malone Award.