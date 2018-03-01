Bulls sign Jarell Eddie to 10-Day Contract

The Chicago Bulls have signed free agent forward Jarell Eddie to a 10-day contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Eddie (6-7, 218) is currently in his third year in the NBA and has four years of G League experience. He has played in 18 games for Windy City in 2017-18, averaging 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.00 steals in 35.1 minutes per game. Eddie has shot .480 from the floor, .475 from 3-point range and .918 from the free-throw line during his time in the G League this season. The four-year Virginia Tech product was also signed to a 10-day contract by the Boston Celtics on Jan. 20 and saw action in two games.

In 2016-17, Eddie played in five games for the Phoenix Suns while on a 10-day contract and averaged 4.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game. He also appeared in 45 contests in the G League for the Austin Spurs and Windy City Bulls. The Tampa, Florida, native played in 26 games for the Washington Wizards in 2015-16, scoring 2.4 points in 5.7 minutes per game, and spent time with the Austin Spurs in both 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Chicago’s roster now stands at 17 players.