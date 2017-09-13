Bulls sign Diamond Stone

September 14, 2017 - The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed center Diamond Stone. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Stone (6-11, 255) was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 40th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and landed with the L.A. Clippers after a draft-night trade. In 2016-17, Stone averaged 1.4 points in 3.4 minutes through seven games for the Clippers. Through 13 games in the NBA G League with both the Santa Cruz Warriors (four games) and Salt Lake City Stars (nine games), Stone posted 16.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game. He also shot .491 from the field and .826 from the free throw line.

The 2015 McDonalds All-American played one season collegiately at Maryland in 2015-16, where he averaged 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game while shooting .568 from the field. Stone was named AP Big Ten Newcomer of the Year and earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors. During his high school career, Stone won a gold medal at the 2014 FIBA Americas U-16 Championship and led his high school team, Dominican (Milwaukee, Wis.), to four straight state championships.