Bulls sign Bronson Koenig

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed guard Bronson Koenig. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Koenig (6-4, 194) spent the summer with the Milwaukee Bucks after going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. In five games at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Koenig averaged 5.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest. The La Crosse, Wisconsin, native knocked down at least one 3-pointer in three games, including a nine-point outing (3-of-5 from deep) in 22 minutes of action.

The all-time leader in 3-pointers made (170) at Wisconsin, Koenig comes to Chicago after a highly-successful career with the Badgers, accumulating a 117-35 record in four seasons. He averaged 9.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists during his tenure, including a team-best 14.5 points on .419 shooting from the field and .393 from distance in 2016-17. Koenig set the single-season record for 3-pointers made with 103 during his senior campaign as well, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors and spots on the Lute Olsen, Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year Watch Lists. He helped lead Wisconsin to four straight NCAA Tournament Sweet 16s, highlighted by two Final Fours (2014, 2015) and one National Championship appearance (2015).