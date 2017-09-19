Bulls name Doug Collins Senior Advisor

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has hired Doug Collins as a Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations. In his new role with the club, Collins will report to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson.

One of the most respected figures in all of basketball, Collins returns to the Bulls with more than 40 years of experience in the NBA. In this capacity, he will serve as an expert resource for the front office and coaching staff.

“Doug will be great in this capacity for our organization. The position of ‘senior advisor’ has proven to work well around the NBA in recent years, and I am confident the same will hold true with the Bulls,” said Chicago Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “The fact that our relationship goes back more than 30 years certainly helps, but he is especially qualified to assist our leadership in rebuilding the Bulls.”

“People who know me know the respect that I have for Jerry, Michael, and the Chicago Bulls organization. I am looking forward to getting started and helping everyone,” said Collins. “To be able to stay involved in the NBA and work with John, Gar, Fred and their respective staffs, while not having to leave my family and continuing to live in one of the greatest cities in the world—the fit couldn't be any better for me at this point in my life.”

Following a standout collegiate career at Illinois State, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Collins with the first overall pick in the 1973 NBA Draft. He played eight seasons with the Sixers and was a four-time NBA All-Star before his career was cut short due to injuries. In 1986, Collins was named head coach of the Bulls, a position he held for three seasons. He also has been head coach for the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and 76ers.

“We are pleased to have Doug return to the Bulls and have him join our front office. As our organization transitions into this next phase, we feel like Doug will bring valuable perspective with his vast knowledge of the NBA and the game of basketball,” said Paxson. “His enthusiasm and expertise make this a great fit for the Bulls. As an advisor, he will regularly contribute observations, insights and suggestions, and he will be part of conversations throughout this building. I know from talking to Doug he is excited to join us at this time, and we look forward to tapping into his experience to help improve this team.”

Collins has also enjoyed success as a broadcaster. Regarded as one of the best analysts in basketball, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Media Wing in 2009. In recognition of his work in broadcasting, he has earned four Emmy Award nominations and two Cable ACE Awards. Most recently, he spent the last four seasons as an NBA game analyst for ABC and ESPN. He also contributed as a studio analyst on ESPN’s NBA Countdown.

The 66-year-old Collins and his wife, Kathy, have two children, Chris and Kelly, and five grandchildren.