Bulls lose to Pistons, 117-95

It was, in some respects, happy times in Detroit Saturday. The Detroit Pistons' kept extant their remote chances to qualify for the playoffs with an easy 117-95 victory over the Bulls. And in losing their fifth consecutive game, the Bulls nudged a bit closer to the bottom of the standings and the top of the odds for the draft lottery, now at 24-49 and tied with the Sacramento Kings for the seventh poorest record in the NBA.

Oh, the humanity! Just nine games left.

"Well it is tough, but you have to find a way to fight through the fatigue and go out and muster up some energy," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said about the Bulls trailing by double digits for just about all but the first six minutes of the game. "Defensively, I thought that we were terrific the last game coming out of the chute Tonight, I thought we let them get comfortable right away. They made threes on us the first quarter. Teams get confident, you get them going, and unfortunately, it just snowballed from there.

"One thing we talked about after the game, stay with it, stay together and keep going out there and battling every time we step on the floor and do it with chemistry and as a unit," said Hoiberg. "That's all you can do at this point. I told them to take a mental day tomorrow to get right with their minds and get right physically, and hopefully finish out these last nine games with great effort, intensity and, hopefully, play well."

It's a discouraging march to the finish line now, Saturday being the Bulls fifth game in the last seven days, Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine out. Antonio Blakeney joined them and Cameron Payne played with a slightly sprained ankle.

So Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday got back in the starting lineup for just the second time since the post-All Star weekend lineup changes. It didn't go great as they were a combined four of 16 shooting for a combined nine points.

But there were some positives with Denzel Valentine back in Michigan and leading the Bulls in scoring for the second consecutive game with 18 points. Valentine also was quietly celebrating the NCAA victory of Chicago's Loyola U winning and going to the Final Four. Valentine's older brother, Drew, is a Loyola assistant coach.

"You're back home and you see certain fans and people that you used to see at the Michigan State games and it feels good to be back home," said Valentine. "Who would've ever thought a mid major would make it to the Final Four. Despite our loss, it puts a smile on my face."

There wasn't much to smile about for the Bulls, trailing 36-22 after one quarter and then 66-47 at half. The Bulls reserves were getting dominated, which has been rare this season, Anthony Tolliver led the Pistons with 25 points and six of 12 threes. In a woeful defensive effort, the Bulls allowed through three quarters 55 percent shooting and 16 threes. The Pistons led by 19 points after three quarters and by 27 points midway through the fourth.

"It's good to get some of the other guys out there, but it's tough right now for guys like Robin, who's not in a great rhythm to get going," said the ever patient but purposeful Hoiberg. "They've just got to keep battling."

He's not letting them step back, which is encouraging.

Mostly they actually do keep battling. But without those main three--Markkanen sitting because of the back to back and not his back--the talent crevice really is a crater. Andre Drummond had 15 points and 20 rebounds. Blake Griffin had 10 points and nine assists and never did take off his winter coat. OK, he just played like that.

The Bulls did have some spirited efforts, though Bobby Portis' streak of seven straight games scoring at least 15 points ended. He had 10 points. The Pistons bench had a 63-46 edge.

Cristiano Felicio, starting the second half for Lopez, had his fifth straight game scoring in double figures with 10 points and nine rebounds. He was the only Bull to have a plus rating for the game at plus-nine, which was impressive for a game the team lost by 22 points. Jerian Grant has his fifth double/double of the season with 10 points and 10 assists. David Nwaba, as usual, threw himself all over the floor, even picking up a questionable flagrant foul against Drummond. Nwaba had 13 points and seven rebounds. Noah Vonleh starting at power forward had 12 points and the sort of fearsome driving dunk he comes up with now and again. He also battled to six rebounds and three steals in an appealing effort. Payne had 10 points, though was slowed some from his twisted ankle in Friday's loss to the Bucks when he tied a career high with 17 points.

"I'll say this about Cam Payne: He's been really good," said Hoiberg. "He's getting comfortable out there. He played his best game as a pro, I thought, last night in Milwaukee. He sprained his ankle a little bit, so he wasn't 100% out there."

The Bulls were never much in this one when the Pistons started out so accurate on three pointers, making eight of 15 in the first quarter. The Pistons first nine points were on threes and they were leading 13-2 five minutes into the game. The Bulls fought back several times. But when Tolliver and Reggie Bullock make five first quarter threes and you're not fully sure who they are, it's not going to go well.

The Bulls had an encouraging third quarter possession with four offensive rebounds leading to a Nwaba 10 footer and the Pistons lead down to 74-63 on a Payne driving score. But there came Tolliver--his 10th team, by the way, in 10 NBA seasons and third time in Detroit--with another pair of threes and it wasn't going to be any comebacks. It was 95-76 Pistons after three when Nwaba closed the quarter with a three. The Bulls only briefly trailed by less than 20 points the rest of the game.

It's not the way these seasons are supposed to go, but this one is unlike others. The Bulls go into Houston Tuesday and Miami Thursday. Then it's Orlando and the week after that a pair of games with Brooklyn, two teams with poorer records than the Bulls. What will they do? What will the Bulls do? Yes, still plenty to see here.