Ask Sam Mailbag: 03.23.18

Are we there yet? I respect and trust Gar and Pax, but watching the last two Bulls games (Knicks and Nuggets) hurt my eyes. It was like watching a pickup game at the YMCA, especially on defense. Instead of waterboarding our supposed enemies, maybe we could make them watch these games. If that doesn't make them suicidal, we can charge them a $100 per "contest." All this to get the 8th pick instead of the 9th? Who's worth this torture?
Kirk Landers
Sam: Sigh; alas, I know. It is brutal and for everyone involved. Look, these guys in pro sports basically spend their entire lives competing in front of everyone trying some way to win, to gain an edge, to succeed, to be asked what it feels like. And then to be in a position where defeat is welcomed. OK, not so much by the players and coaches, though the coaches obviously are in on it, and trying to both entertain your fans and put your team in position to be an attraction to come. Hardly anyone can be the Cubs. That's the world's largest open air bar that also shows baseball. If the baseball isn't any good, so what. Everyone would have been down the block in the bars; so why not hang out in the arena for a few hours? Yes, the 76ers sort of pulled it off, but no one was allowed to mention them for four years anywhere between Trenton and Wilmington or never again be permitted to eat a cheese steak in public. As I've written, the Bulls played two thirds of a worthy season and did accomplish a lot in getting LaVine past the hesitation, Dunn past the bust label and Markkanan so good we know where Finland is on the map. That's a good season. But something has to be done about this losing for draft pick position. We never understood the depth and depression associated with it until going through it. It is painful because you want to judge everything on success and competition. You can't figure out how to lose every game by three points. The Bulls have mostly done impressively this season to compete so fiercely until recently. Perhaps they'll be judged negatively by being too good since there now is such a thing. But you can't be one of those Memphis, Sacramento, Atlanta type teams this season and get as much out of it as the Bulls have. I'm not generally a radical since I don't like ending conferences and reseeding and all the tricks so that some Western team finishing ninth with a better record than the team eighth in the East gets in the playoffs. As I always write, the only true way to end the losing on purpose is substantial commissioner fines based on what's obvious. And we know when it's obvious. But here's my radical solution: Everyone makes the playoffs. You shorten the regular season to maybe 60 games. The revenue is made up in the playoffs and everyone screams the regular season is too long, anyway. You seed like the NCAA, but then reseed after every round so the low seeds can't sneak by easily. I still like keeping it East/West to ease travel and balance the schedule. Then everyone has a chance for the top picks. You give the lesser teams a greater chance in odds, but not by much. Yes, a great team may get a great player occasionally, but it still happens, anyway, as Boston is doing. But the incentive to lose games is substantially reduced and the competition increases to remain competitive because that upset chance always is there, however slight. Plus, fans love the playoffs. Adam, it's yours. Run with it.
