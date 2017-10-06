New NBA Bag Policy for 2017-18

To better ensure a secure environment during all Chicago Bulls home games, fans are discouraged from bringing bags to the United Center. In accordance with this request, the NBA has issued a new bag policy that applies to all team venues.

The league’s new policy prohibits all backpacks and hard-sided bags, along with any other bags (including briefcases, luggage, purses and diaper bags) that are larger than 14”x14”x6” in size. Single-compartment drawstring bags and fashion backpack purses will be permitted. Please note that all approved bags are subject to inspection upon entry, and the United Center is unable to check or store prohibited items during the game.