Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Heat (11.26.17)

This afternoon the Bulls return home to catch up with the Miami Heat at the United Center in the second of four clashes scheduled between the two teams this season. Chicago visited South Beach back on November 1st and couldn't handle the Heat, falling 97-91. Goran Dragic led Miami with 20 points, while Tyler Johnson came off the bench to chip in 19. Bulls' rookie Lauri Markkanen led all scorers that night with 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds, and Robin Lopez chipped in 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting, but it the end it just wasn't enough.

Offensively, Chicago's aim each game is to launch between 85-to-90 shots overall, with at no less than 30 coming from beyond the 3-point arc. In order to achieve this objective the Bulls must share the ball, keeping it moving from player-to-player and from side-to-side. In order for them to get open looks at the basket they need to force opponents to scramble defensively. Generously distributing the ball also keeps everyone involved in the action. Chicago is at its best when the ball finds its way into everyone's hands. To that end the Bulls' chief ballhandlers will also need to sport an aggressive mindset and vigorously look to drive the ball deep into the paint, taking the action to the rim whenever any opportunity presents itself.

As a team, the Bulls must also attempt to take command of the boards, and if ever they fail to seize a missed shot or collect a loose ball on the offensive end of the court, hustle back defensively in order to deny Miami the ability to post easy scores in transition.

In order to come out on top, the Bulls have to hit the floor running right from the start. From the opening tip to the final buzzer they must commit to one another to outwork and outhustle Miami in every phase of the game.