Chicago Bulls Announce 2017-18 Schedule

The Chicago Bulls will tip off their 2017-18 regular-season campaign on Oct. 19 when they travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors at the Air Canada Centre. Two nights later at the United Center, Chicago will host its home opener on Oct. 21 when the San Antonio Spurs make their lone appearance of the season in the Windy City. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (CT).

Other prominent home games in 2017-18 include: the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 28, the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 4 and March 17, the Boston Celtics on Dec. 11 and March 5, the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 3 and Feb. 14, the Houston Rockets on Jan. 8, the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 17, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 9, and the Los Angeles Clippers on March 13.

Tickets for every Chicago Bulls home game will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at Bulls.com, NBATickets.com, the United Center, Ticketmaster or 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For season tickets or groups, call 312-455-4000 and ask for a Ticket Executive.

Click here for a printable version of the Bulls’ 2017-18 schedule. The team's local television schedule will be announced in the very near future.