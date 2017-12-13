Bulls outplay the Jazz, 103-100

Break up the Bulls? They thought they already did that. But it didn’t look like it again Wednesday as the Bulls won their fourth consecutive game, 103-100 over the Utah Jazz.

The Bulls for the third consecutive game were led by Nikola Mirotic with 29 points and nine rebounds. Kris Dunn had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists with a crucial step back jumper with 22 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Robin Lopez added 16 points, Denzel Valentine had 13 points and Justin Holiday 12. The Bulls had a dozen fast break points and nine steals. The Bulls are 7-20. The Jazz is 13-15. Rookie Donovan Mitchel had 32 points for there Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen remained out a second game with back spasms, but the Bulls again got off to a fast start leading 30-24 after one quarter with Lopez getting eight points early. The Jazz rallied in the second quarter behind Rodney Hood’s shooting and cut the Bulls lead to 49-48 at halftime. The Bulls eased out again in the third quarter to lead 77-74 against a Jazz team that beat the Bulls by 30 last month. Then after a tough start Bobby Portis scored all his nine points in the fourth quarter and it was Dunn’s two jumpers in the last 1:39 that proved pivotal after the Jazz got within two points with 5:32 left. Utah got back within two points six more times but never tied the game or took a lead.