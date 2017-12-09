Bulls get win over Knicks, 104-102

The Bulls Saturday survived. It turned out good enough for a second consecutive win, 104-102 over the New York Knicks. New York’s Kristaps Porzingis hit the front rim on a chance to win at the buzzer.

The Bulls’ winning points were supplied by two Kris Dunn free throws with 2.9 seconds left after the Bulls gave up a 10-point lead in the last two minutes.

The Bulls are 5-20. The Knicks are 12-13.

The Bulls were led by Nikola Mirotic with 19 points, one of six players in double figures. Dunn flirted with a triple double again with 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Lauri Markkanen and David Nwaba each had 15 points. Robin Lopez had 11 and Bobby Portis 10. The Bulls shot 51.2 percent. Porzingis had 23 for New York.

Former Bull Joakim Noah was back, but inactive. Doug McDemott was coming off the bench for New York. The Bulls had an unusual circumstance. They were unable to get back to Chicago until Saturday afternoon after the win over Charlotte Friday because of airline problems because of weather in the Southeast. But it didn’t appear to affect the team to start with a 27-18 lead after one quarter. The Bulls charged out to a 19-6 start after a Dunn steal and dunk. Markkanen also kept up his sharp play with seven first quarter points. Dunn added five and three assists while Porzingis was just two of seven shooting. The Knicks closed late in the first quarter and were making a second quarter run that was held off by a pair of Mirotic threes to maintain the Bulls 10-point lead. The Bulls free throw shooting remained an issue again, missing five of their first seven before Nwaba’s full court dash for a dunk. But the Knicks closed the half with a 7-0 run to cut the Bulls halftime lead to 49-44. Mirotic and Markkanen had 11 each.

The Bulls had another uneasy start to the second half as the Knicks with 50 percent shooting and eight points from Porzingis grabbed a 70-68 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Bulls had stretched their lead to seven to open the third on a Justin Holiday 20 footer. But even as the Knicks missed their five third quarter threes (the Bulls were zero for five also), the Bulls six third quarter turnovers were costly and enabled the Knicks to move ahead. The Bulls got a pair of Portis inside scores on mismatches to maintain a tie at 78. Then it was a 13-5 Bulls run starting with back to back Mirotic threes and the Nwaba hustle machine for three straight scores and a 91-83 Bulls lead with 5:23 left. The Knicks went to their big men, including Enes Kanter, with success to get within 96-92. But Dunn made a big offensive play on a drive and pass to Markkanen and a sneak-from-behind strip of Porzingis leading to a Nwaba dunk. The Bulls took a 102-92 lead with 2:03 left on a Dunn floater. But the Knicks hit right back with eight straight points, leaving the Bulls holding on to a two-point lead in the last 24 seconds. The Bulls then lost the inbounds pass with 20.5 seconds left to give the Knicks the ball trailing 102-100. Porzingis tied it at 102 with a jumper with 7.4 seconds left.