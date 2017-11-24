Bulls fall to Warriors, 143 - 94

The Bulls Friday played Golden State, and it was clear who were the warriors. Golden State with a season high in points defeated the Bulls 143-94.

The Bulls played it close for a little more than a quarter and then were shot up and shot out by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Golden State extended out to a more than 30-point lead midway through the third quarter and continued to add to that.

The Bulls were led by Jerian Grant with 21 points, though 13 in the fourth quarter. Lauri Markkanen had 14 points but shot four of 16. He is nine of 42 shooting the last three games. Antonio Blakeney had 11 points and Denzel Valentine and Bobby Portis 10.

The Warriors got 33 points from Curry in 27 minutes and 29 points from Thompson in 26 minutes. Curry was a plus-39 in his time on the floor. The only Bulls regular who didn’t have a minus more than 20 when he was on the floor through three quarters was Valentine.

The Bulls fell to 3-14 with the poorest record in the NBA. The Warriors are 14-5.

The Bulls were closing a weeklong road trip in the Western Conference and will play Miami in the United Center Sunday afternoon. Bulls coach Fred Holberg said David Nwaba still was not ready with his sprained ankle. The Bulls had been looking to avoid being swept on the four-game road trip. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green didn’t play for the Warriors. The Warriors started Jordan Bell, the rookie second round pick the Warriors selected with the draft pick they acquired from the Bulls last June. Bell had only played a combined three minutes in the last five Warriors games. So with Bell starting along with Omri Casspi and Zaza Pachulia, there was opportunity for the Bulls against the two-time champions. The Bulls traded leads with the Warriors in the first quarter with nine lead changes and the Bulls leading 32-29 after the first quarter. The Bulls shots 55 percent and were four of seven on threes with Denzel Valentine leading the Bulls with 10 points. Bell was no factor on offense with three first quarter fouls and Curry had two fouls and just five points. Could it be? Nah, as it turned out. Curry riddled the Bulls for 26 second quarter points—31 in the half—to lead the Warriors to a 74-53 halftime lead. Curry outscored the Bulls by five in the quarter. It was a dominant Warriors second quarter with an 8-0 run to open the quarter and then 14-0 midway through the quarter. The Bulls seemed to play stunned, Kris Dunn with four first half turnovers often getting into the air and making passes. The Warriors are effective playing the passing lanes for steals and fast breaks. The Bulls reverted to quick, isolation jumpers and a lack of thrust on offense. On one possession, the Bulls made six passes with none getting inside the three-point line for finally a quick step in jumper from Dunn. Markkanen had 11 first half points, but on four of 12 shooting. It was obvious the Bulls pushed Markkanen to shoot more. But he wasn’t getting the ball much on movement, so he seemed to be forcing a lot of the shots. The Warriors shot 59 percent in the first half with Curry nine of 13, flummoxing the Bulls defense with regular confusion on the switched about whom to follow. It wasn’t with Curry enough. The Bulls were trailing 44-43 with 8:10 left in the second quarter. The Warriors then went on a 27-6 run with a trio of Curry threes and an assortment of his drives, scoops and even an over the shoulder lay for a three-point play.

And then depression set in. The Warriors continued to pile it on against the Bulls with an 11-2 opening to the third quarter with Curry handing the shooting baton to Thompson. He had three straight scores to send the Bulls into a timeout with 7:56 left and trailing 85-55. Get the bus running. The Warriors piled it on afterward as the Bulls continued to take quick shots and miss. The Warriors took a 110-66 lead after three quarters and went deep into their bench for the rest of the game.