Postseason Meeting: Robin Lopez
Inside scoop of Robin Lopez's meeting with management
You kind of get the sense Robin Lopez doesn’t have many bad days in his life. The Bulls seven foot center came to his post season meeting Saturday with management accompanied by his year old, maybe 40-pound goldendoodle, a Lopezesque cross between a shaggy poodle and intent retriever.
Sort of like Robin. They both go for the ball with a wild mane of hair.
No relation, Robin insisted.
“I'm just going to try to be what I was during the season,” Lopez said after his meeting. “I want to be the backbone, I want to be consistent. I'm not going to try to cause any problems. I want to be here. I'm under contract and I'm a positive guy. I took away a lot of positives from the season. I'm very,very comfortable here. I love the city, I love it as a sports town, I love it culturally. I'm really enjoying myself here.”
Lopez has two guaranteed seasons left at an average of about $14 million per season.
“I'm a California guy, I'm not gonna lie,” Lopez conceded. “I'm heading out West pretty soon. But people have been telling me about Chicago in the summer. I don't think I can miss out on that.”
The Bulls would have missed out without Lopez.
He was acquired in the Derrick Rose trade along with Jerian Grant. Lopez averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds, playing in 81 games. He missed one with a suspension from a fight with Serge Ibaka. He then in the playoffs averaged 12.7 points, third on the team, and 7.2 rebounds.
“It was an up-and-down season. I'm sure anybody will tell you that. I always wish I could have done more. I'm grateful for my teammates, though. They put me in so many wonderful situations to succeed so I'm very thankful for that. I think we saw a lot out of the young guys. I think everybody realizes that aside from our top four, we had a pretty young team. That said, the playoffs were a great experience for them, I believe. And Bobby, Zip, a lot of them stepped up big time. I think we realized that we were successful when we focused in on the defensive end. That was something that we got better at as the season progressed, and we realized that was where our strengths lie."
