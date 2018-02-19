Getting to Know: Omer Asik

GETTING TO KNOW THE NEW BULLS: Omer Asik

BIRTHDAY: July 4, 1986

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 7'0, 255lbs

CAREER THUS FAR: Asik, acquired by the Bulls on February 1 along with a first-round pick in the trade that sent Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans, will be making his second stint as a Chicago Bull after playing the first two seasons of his career in Chicago. The Turkish center is in his 8th NBA season and returns to the team after having played two years with the Houston Rockets and four years with the Pelicans. Asik’s most productive season was in 2012-13 with Houston, where he averaged a double-double, with 10.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Though his career and on-court production has been slowed by injuries and illness in recent years, Asik brings a big frame and veteran defensive mindset to the floor as a Bull.

FUN FACT: Asik was the starting center for the Turkish national team when the team won a silver medal at the 2010 FIBA World Championships.