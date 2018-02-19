Getting to Know: Noah Vonleh

GETTING TO KNOW THE NEW BULLS: Noah Vonleh

BIRTHDAY: August 24th, 1995

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6'9", 245lbs

CAREER THUS FAR: The Bulls acquired Vonleh along with cash considerations in a trade deadline deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sending out the rights Milovan Rakovic in return. The Bulls will be the fourth-year power forward’s third NBA team, having spent his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets before playing two years in Portland. Vonleh, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and third-team All Big Ten in his lone season at Indiana University, was the 9th overall pick in the 2014 draft and will bring athleticism and a high motor to the Bulls. Vonleh is only 22 years old, despite being in his fourth year in the league. Vonleh holds career averages of 3.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in an average of 15 minutes per game.

FUN FACT: Vonleh Village, a town in Liberia, is named after Noah’s grandfather, Blahsue Vonleh, who was the Paramount Chief of the Doe Clan in Nimba County, Liberia from 1920 – 1947.