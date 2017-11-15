Chuck's Daily Check In 11.15.17

GAME NIGHT FROM OKLAHOMA CITY

Bulls ( 2-9, 1-5 road) at OKC Thunder ( 6-7, 4-2 home). 7PM tipoff.

Spurs 133 Bulls 94. OKC 112 Dallas 99.October 28 at United Center: Thunder 101 Bulls 69.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 7PM tip.

RADIO: WLS 890 AM: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 6:30CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen- 14ppg. Thunder: George:22ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Markkanen: 7. Thunder: Westbrook- 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant-6. Thunder Westbrook 9.

KEYS TO THE GAME: It's uncertain who is good to go for OKC but if the Thunder put any combination of Adams, Anthony, George and Westbrook on the floor the Bulls need to make sure and match their intensity. Adams rolling to the rim in pick and rolls is a beast and the Thunder feed off the unparalleled fury of Westbrook, the reigning MVP. Westbrook recorded a triple double of 12-12-13 in Chicago and has tweaked his game with the arrival of George and Anthony.

ROSTER UPDATES: Justin Holiday will miss tonight's game as the family welcomed the birth of a baby girl. The Bulls will go with Jerian Grant and Kris Dunn in the backcourt. Dunn will play the point with Grant sliding over to the two guard. Steven Adams sat out practice on Tuesday and according to OKC Head Coach Billy Donovan, Adams is unlikely to play against the Bulls.

UP NEXT: Home with Charlotte, Friday

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston won its 13th straight game.taking care of business in Brooklyn. The Nets set up up Boston's run in the EC thanks to the Pierce and Garnett trade . The Celtics host the Warriors on Thursday....must see TV.

The Raptors set a franchise record scoring 45 second quarter points ...an impressive road win in Houston.

Dallas now 2-13, 1-7 at home following a loss to the Spurs.

A great job by the United Center employees for their hard work and professionalism as Chicago hosted college basketball's blockbuster doubleheader as Duke beat Michigan State and Kansas held on for a victory over Kentucky.

