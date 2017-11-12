CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 11.12.17

BULLS RECAP: Spurs 133 Bulls 94. Bulls (2-9, 1-5 road). Spurs (8-5,6-2 home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Lopez and Portis each with 17. Spurs: Gasol-21 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Portis-6. Spurs: Gasol-10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant-8. Spurs: Mills:-6.

TURNING POINT: The Bulls battled back late second quarter and cut a 25 point deficit to 10 with under two minutes remaining in the first half but the Spurs scored the last six points of the quarter and went to the break with a 16 point lead. For the second consecutive game the Bulls never led. As was the case on the Pacers, San Antonio jumped on the Bulls leading 37-15 after the opening quarter and never looked back.

MARKKANEN UPDATE: The Bulls rookie sensation tweaked an ankle in the first half and did not play the final two quarters. Lauri played 15 minutes scoring six points and grabbed two rebounds.

CCI 24 SECONDS OPINION: A disappointing weekend for the Bulls. Can’t sugar coat it. Transition defense cost the Bulls points against the Pacers and on Saturday the Bulls came out flat against a depleted Spurs roster playing without Green, Ginobili, Parker, Lauvergne and Leonard. The Bulls of course are without Mirotic, Nwaba and Lavine. The Bulls miss Nwaba’s defense, and non stop hustle. On Saturday, just too much individual play, the ball stopped and the Bulls couldn’t score easy baskets. Look for competitive, hard practices leading up to the OKC game on the road Wednesday. Head Coach Fred Hoiberg is keeping all options on the table and I completely get it.

UP NEXT: At Oklahoma City, Wednesday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Lonzo Ball became the youngest player (20 years-15 days) to record a triple-double in NBA history by five days. His final stat line: 19 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists. But there’s more..he’s the FIRST player in NBA HISTORY to record at least 19 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 steals in a game.

The Warriors made franchise history with their sixth consecutive win by more than 15 points. Golden State beat the 76ers.

The Suns desperately need a win and they got one as Devin Booker went off on the T-Wolves, 35-9-6. Phoenix outscored Minnesota 21-7 down the stretch.

Giannis says, “Hey, CCI show some love to the Greek Freak”—-Ok, we will. 33-15-3, Milwaukee beat Lonzo’s Lakers.

CCI just better copy and paste this line..Cousins and Davis combined for 60 points and 25 rebounds. The Pelicans over .500 beating the now 5-7 Clippers. Blake Griffin took 27 shots (made 9).

Kristaps Porzingis was a plus 31–that’s right—a PLUS 31....he scored 34- The Knicks now two games over .500 smashing the Kings by 27. Never met Porzingis but I love the way he carries himself.

Derrick Rose out indefinitely with an ankle issue...the Cavs however were able to beat Dallas 111-104. K-Love 29 points-15 rebounds. LeBron told ESPN- Cleveland: “Dennis Smith should be a Knick.” Oh my....Smith is in Dallas. NY selected Frank Ntilikina ahead of Smith in the draft.

We seldom give the Jazz pub so I better do so...Derrick Favors 24-12 in Utah’s win over the Nets. A rookie who will be playing Saturday night during All Star weekend will be Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz. He scored 26.

James Harden...James Harden..James Harden...last three games he’s averaging 40 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals. Wowza. Rockets 111 Memphis 96.

The Nuggets got a career high 32 from Jamal Murray and beat the Magic. Will Barton, a member of the CCI all underrated team, had 26 points and 9 rebounds. Denver won 5 of 6 on its homestand.

Atlanta and Washington combined for 47 turnovers..somebody had to win..right? Wiz get the “W”- Hawks now 2-11.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle on Nerlens Noel’s DNP-CD: “Minutes are earned.” (ESPN-Dallas).

Boston’s Kyrie Irvin has a “minor” facial fracture and is doubtful for today’s game against the Raptors.

Thanks for reading CCI. E mail me : cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!