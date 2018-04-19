Bulls Season Rewind 17-18: Jerian Grant

Jerian Grant Season Averages:

SEASON GAMES PLAYED POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS 2017-18 74 8.4 2.3 4.6 2016-17 63 5.9 1.8 1.9

Third-year combo guard Jerian Grant saw increased minutes and court time in his second season with the Bulls, and saw his numbers see an improvement as a result, particularly his assists. He continued to show he could shoot the ball, scoring more than 8 per game and hitting a third of his attempted threes, and improved his passing and court vision from the season before as he got the opportunity to play with the ball in his hands more. Grant started 26 games for the Bulls and provided a consistent scoring punch for the team. Let’s take a look at some of his best moments from the 2017-18 season:





November 26, VS Miami Heat (Heat 100, Bulls 93)

In an early-season matchup that was nip and tuck throughout, it was Grant providing the scoring punch off the bench that kept the Bulls in this one until the end. After a first quarter in which both teams struggled to score – the Bulls led 13-7 after one – both teams started getting buckets as the game opened up. Grant led the Bulls in scoring on this night with a career-high 24 points off the bench, including hitting three of four from downtown.

Grant Stat Line: 24 points (8-16 FG), 3-4 3PT, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound

January 22, AT New Orleans Pelicans (Pelicans 132, Bulls 128 2OT)

In one of the most exciting games of the season, a roller-coaster double-overtime affair in New Orleans, Jerian Grant was one of the stars on the court for the Bulls as they went back and forth with the loaded Pelicans, buoyed by frontcourt stars Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. Grant put up 22 points (on just 7 shots!) and a season-high 13 assists, giving the Bulls a big fourth-quarter lead before the Pelicans came storming back to tie it.

Grant Stat Line: 22 points (6-7 FG), 2-2 3PT, 13 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

February 9, VS Minnesota Timberwolves (Bulls 114, Timberwolves 113)

In what was probably the Bulls' biggest game – and win – of the season, it was the big names and old friends (Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Zach LaVine) that got all the publicity, but Grant’s performance had a lot to do with the big win on this night. Getting the start Grant was efficient in his scoring (14 points on 9 shots) did a great job setting up his teammates (11 assists), and even got work done on the defensive boards, flirting with a triple double by grabbing 8 rebounds.

Grant stat line: 14 points (5-9 FG), 11 assists, 8 rebounds